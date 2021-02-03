South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Covid-19 Cases for 2 February 2021

press release

As of 1pm on 2 February, the Western Cape has 11 570 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 267 426 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 245 479 recoveries

Click here for statistics.

The Western Cape has recorded 74 additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 10 377. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

Vaccinator training commences:

The first 1995 vaccinators from across the healthcare system in the Western Cape began the necessary training to start administering the Covid-19 vaccine.

The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine will be a massive undertaking, and all logistics are in place in the Western Cape to start vaccinating as soon as the vaccines arrive in the province.

Many of the healthcare workers who started their training today have been at the frontline of our Covid-19 response, and now, will be part of this historic vaccine initiative to vaccinate their fellow healthcare workers.

As healthcare workers, they already have years of training and experience in the physical administration of vaccines. The Covid-19 vaccine training will specifically share research, product information, storage and handling guidelines, as well information on the data management and reporting aspects of the process.

The training is conducted online, through a self-directed learning process. This is topped up with weekly update sessions which are accredited by the National Department of Health. Once complete, the healthcare worker will be accredited, and their name added to the central vaccinator register to administer the vaccine.

The number of vaccinators will increase as more healthcare workers are added to the database and begin their training. The first phase of the rollout will be the most simple- conducted at identified metro, public and private healthcare facilities, and requiring about 414 healthcare workers. With each healthcare worker administering between 40 and 50 vaccines daily, we could complete phase 1 within a week.

As the numbers of people eligible for vaccinations in phases 2 and 3 grow, so too will the number of vaccinators and vaccine sites required.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Our Department of Health is working hard to finalise the plans for these later phases. We are also determined to learn and document valuable lessons from the roll out of phase 1 to ensure maximum efficiency in future roll out phases, as well as to share information with other regions. I look forward to the Western Cape receiving its first vaccines and starting this important process.

Throughout the entire programme, we will continue to provide regular updates, clear science-backed information and we will conduct this programme with the same good governance and transparency that the Western Cape prides itself on.

Response to the relaxation of restrictions:

The Western Cape Government has welcomed the announcements by President Cyril Ramaphosa that key job creating industries for the Western Cape will be allowed to operate under the relaxed restrictions.

Minister of Agriculture, Ivan Meyer has welcomed the reopening of alcohol sales in line with his request to the National Minister of Agriculture. Wine grapes represent over half of the hectares under fruit production in the Western Cape and wine is the third biggest export product from the Western Cape.

Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities welcomed the relaxation which will positively impact many businesses but has reiterated his call for national government to consider providing a support packages for businesses that have been severely distressed by the lockdown.