Africa: Wafu 'A' U-17 - Hosts Senegal Kick Off Against Gambia

The draw for WAFU 'A' Zone qualifying tournament for the Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2021 took place on Tuesday.

Hosts Senegal face Gambia in the opening match of the zonal qualifiers for the U-17 AFCON, which will take place in Thies between 5 and 13 February 2021.

The qualifiers start on Friday behind closed doors as part of the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

In addition to Senegal and Gambia, Group A includes Mauritania. While Group B includes Mali, Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau.

Scheduled last December in Sierra Leone, the tournament was finally scheduled at the Lat Dior stadium in Thiès, 80 km from Senegal's capital Dakar.

Top two teams from each group qualify to the semifinals. The two finalists teams will represent the western zone 'A' in the final phase of the Total U-17 AFCON, scheduled in Morocco next March.