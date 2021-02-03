Gambia U-17 to Know Adversary for Wafu Zone a U-17 Tourney Tomorrow

The Gambia U-17 team is set to know their opponents for the 2021 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) zone A football tournament, according to news reaching Pointsports Desk.

The draw for the sub-regional football championship is slated for tomorrow, Wednesday 3 February 2021.

The Darling Scorpions under the guidance of Coach Abdoulie Bojang are keen to know their opponents for the annual football tournament.

The competition serves as qualifiers for the 2021 Africa U-17 Youth Championship to be hosted in Morocco.

Meanwhile, The Gambia U-17 team are currently preparing themselves set for the 2021 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) zone A U-17 football tournament.

