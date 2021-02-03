Nigeria: Novel Mentorship Programme Helps Stall Brain Drain for 12 Nigerian Doctors

3 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sola Ogundipe

The fortunes of the Nigerian health sector received a boost recently as 12 medical doctors in diverse areas of medicine, were powered following their successful completion of a novel mentorship programme for medical doctors.

The young physicians, five male, and seven female, who are products of the Dr Abayomi Ajayi Physicians Mentoring Programme, an initiative designed to assist the average Nigerian doctors to unveil their full potential, are ready to face the tough but rewarding terrain of the Nigerian health sector.

The Dr Abayomi Ajayi Physicians Mentoring Programme was primarily designed to tackle brain drain. Led by Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, the CEO, Nordica Fertility Centre, Lagos, working with 10 acclaimed and successful professionals in a diversity of callings, the mentees were taken through the nitty-gritty of stewardship, partnership, and demand generation even as they learned the importance of training and opportunities for integration into existing structures within the health sector.

Among the doctors are Dr. Yejide Okungbaye, a medical officer in a private hospital, has her eyes on pediatrics and graduate of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos; Dr. Mariam Ebere Al-Hassan, also a graduate of the College of the Medicine University of Lagos, and passionate about public health; Dr. Nneoma Praise Ibe a graduate of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, with interest in maternal and child health, and Dr. Olaniran Olabiyi Hezekiah from the Dr Benjamin S.Carson School of Medicine, Babcock University. Ogun state.

Among the young doctors is Dr. Adeola Fashola trained at the Lagos State University; Dr. Charles Okeke from Afe Babalola University; Dr. Anulaobi Caleb, who is passionate about good health and personal development; Dr. Anichukwu Rosemary Onyinyechi, a General Medical Practitioner trained in Ternopil National University, Ukraine; Dr. Adetola Oladimeji, who has an MPh in Health Policy and Management and is passionate about strengthening governance for health systems; Dr. Ajibike Gbajabiamila, a graduate of the CMUL, and currently a Paediatric Medical Officer, and Dr Idaraesit Ndem who graduated from the University of Calabar in 2016 as the best graduating student in surgery.

In the views of the initiator Dr, Abayomi Ajayi, the Mentoring Programme is a carefully designed initiative to assist the average Nigerian doctor to unveil full potential in the bid to return Nigeria to its path of glory. He said as part of the programme, the mentees went through series of web-based training followed by series of presentations delivered by the mentors on diverse areas of leadership, entrepreneurship, and organisational ability.

"This distinguished team is the resource base interacting personally with the mentees and driving a new mode of thought, fueled by professional and entrepreneurial capacity building to grow the new age Nigerian medical doctor," he remarked.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
Cyclone Eloise - Another Grim Reminder of The Climate Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.