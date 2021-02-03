South Africa: Basic Education On Payments of General and Education Assistants

press release

Basic Education Department committed to ensuring payments of General and Education Assistants are concluded

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is aware of the non-payment of some General as well as Education Assistants employed as part of the Basic Education Employment Initiative or BEEI.

It was for this reason that as part of urgent steps being taken to assist provinces in arresting the delays experienced in the payment process, the DBE convened an urgent meeting of Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) of the nine Education Departments across the country on Tuesday, 02 February 2021.

The DBE wishes to encourage all Education and General Assistants who are still to be paid to contact coordinators in their respective province.

The contact details are as follows: