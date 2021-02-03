South Africa: Basic Education On Payments of General and Education Assistants

3 February 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Basic Education Department committed to ensuring payments of General and Education Assistants are concluded

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is aware of the non-payment of some General as well as Education Assistants employed as part of the Basic Education Employment Initiative or BEEI.

It was for this reason that as part of urgent steps being taken to assist provinces in arresting the delays experienced in the payment process, the DBE convened an urgent meeting of Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) of the nine Education Departments across the country on Tuesday, 02 February 2021.

The DBE wishes to encourage all Education and General Assistants who are still to be paid to contact coordinators in their respective province.

The contact details are as follows:

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Cyclone Eloise - Another Grim Reminder of The Climate Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.