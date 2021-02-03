Liberia: What Next for Nwabudike?

opinion

What next for disgraced Nigerian - born Cllr. A. Ndubuisi Nwabudike is the big question being asked here after President George Manneh Weah finally has seen the unceasant public pressure and accepted the resignation of the expelled lawyer, ending his controversial leadership at the Liberia Anti - Corruption Commission (LACC).

Despite resigning Monday, 1 February, some Liberians suggest that the disgraced official should face prosecution to account for statements and actions while he was under oath at a Senate confirmation hearing last year in his bid to chair the National Elections Commission (NEC).

While only the Supreme Court of Liberia can disbar lawyers, Liberian lawyers here are also required to be in good standing with the Liberian National Bar Association to enable them to appear before courts for the practice of law.

But the LNBA expelled Cllr. Nwabudike's membership on 19 June last year, saying he became member of the LNBA through fraudulent means. The LNBA revealed to the public that a perusal of his various passports showed his birth dates as October 19, 1960, October 2, 1963, October 2, 1965 and October 2, 1969.

But in his petition before the Civil Law Court, Cllr. Nwabudike complained that since his admission as member of the Supreme Bar as Counsellor - At - Law on 21 June 2002, he has been and continues to be in good standing, serving the LNBA as its Secretary General.

Ahead of his resignation, student advocates from the University of Liberia held protests to compel the disgraced official to leave the integrity institution, but he held onto power.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He finally resigned Monday, but the information appeared to have only been rumored until President Weah finally accepted the resignation Tuesday, enabling the Nwabudike to leave the job.

A statement issued by the Executive Mansion Tuesday says President Weah has accepted the resignation of Nwabudike, having received the letter of resignation earlier on Monday, 1 February.

The Executive Mansion says President Weah thanked Nwabudike for his services to his Country, Liberia while receiving the letter of resignation. Cllr. Nwabudike's resignation takes effect as of 26 February.

He was appointed LACC's Chairperson in October 2019. Cllr. Nwabudike was in 2018 appointed Chairperson of the Governance Commission (GC). And then months ahead of the 2020 senatorial elections, Cllr. Nwabudike was again appointed to chair the NEC, a position that sparked the controversies surrounding his citizenship status as Liberian.

He failed flat to prove that he is a naturalized Liberian, subsequently denying him of the NEC job and also causing him to lost his membership with the LNBA. In the letter of resignation as LACC chair, dated 27 January, 2021, Cllr. Nwabudike Thanked President Weah for affording him the opportunity to serve in his government.

"The monumental progress made by the Government in the fight against corruption, both in the public and private sectors, is being marred by public debate of my person rather than what contribution I can make towards the economic development of our country", Cllr. Nwabudike said in his letter of resignation.