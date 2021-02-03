Liberia: I'm Not Enemy of the Executive - Dillon

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon seems to constantly be in bad book with state security here that has left his personal aide publicly assaulted.

"I'm not an enemy of the Executive", Dillon says and warns that the bus has just stopped.

According to him, the Deputy Director of Police, Col. Marvin Sackor recently appeared on radio and said that he (Dillon) is a target of the Executive.

Speaking Tuesday, February 2, in the Liberian Senate Dillon notes that he didn't want President Weah to become President of Liberia and that's why he didn't vote for him and that's the same way President Weah never wanted him to become Senator but yet he is Senator for nine years, underscoring that they need to work together as leaders.

In his official complainant to the Liberian Senate, Dillon recounts that on several occasions, he has been disrespected, harassed and embarrassed at state functions by officers of the elite Executive Protection Service, EPS.

According to him, he has reported these incidents to the Senate President Pro-Tempore Albert Chie for redress, noting that the Pro-Temp in his wisdom, chose to resolve these concerns quietly.

He recalls that during President Weah's Annual Message before the 54th Legislature recently, EPS officers assigned at the entrance of the Capitol Building, having fully recognized him as senator of Montserrado County, delayed him at the entrance for twenty minutes, demanding him to present and display a vehicle pass before entering the Capitol to perform his Legislative functions.

"The latest of the unprovoked and targeted gross disrespect to my office and my person by officers of the EPS was at the Samuel K. Doe sports Complex on Sunday, January 31, during the County Meet final. With a VIP ticket clearly displayed for entry in the stadium, I was embarrassed and blocked from entering the VIP Section in the presence of the EPS Director and other state security officers." Dillon narrates.

He continues that his personal guard was harassed, assaulted and injured, saying that he had to leave the field and didn't watch the game, adding that it would have been worse and chaotic if he had not held restraint as a national leader.

According to him, at the time of him entering the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, President Weah was not seated in the VIP Section, but rather on the soccer pitch, playing the Weah 11 Vs the Lone Star game. However, he said others were being allowed into the VIP during the time of his ordeal.

"This was my fifth time officers of the EPS have behaved so unruly towards me, including the two years Annual Messages in 2020 and 2021. I feel personally threatened and I am concerned about my safety and the safety of my family." Sen. Dillon explains.

Meanwhile, the Senate committees on Judiciary, Executive and National Defense has taken seize of the matter to probe and report to plenary of the Liberian Senate in one week.