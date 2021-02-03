Liberia: Get Empowerment Foundation Launches Free Skills Training

It was a joyous day in the lives of residents of the ELWA Junction including the Baptist Seminary along the Roberts Field Highway, when a local nongovernmental organization under the banner Get Empowerment Foundation Inc., launched a free vocational and skills training program.

Get Empowerment Foundation is a local GNO that was established in 2016, in the Cotton Tree community in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, with the aim of working along with youth from all walks of life and making them to be productive citizens for the future.

Giving the overview of the foundation over the weekend, the Executive Director of the foundation Mr. Sylvester Browne said the institution was established as a Christian organization using the word of God to reach out to the less fortunate, and underprivileged youths.

"Getting group of young people who have been branded as zogos together wasn't an easy thing, and we became successful by using sports, something that brought them together," Mr. Browne says.

In order to attract the attention of those young people, he says the foundation established a sporting academy called Wonderland for both boys and girls. He adds that the intention wasn't to play football only, but to teach some moral values and life skills.

"We organized retreats, seminars, workshops, and other recreation activities to attract their attention. The foundation is also involved in vocation training and offers the following: soap making, tailoring, pastry, event decoration, agricultural programs as well as academic programs," he continues.

Mr. Browne points out that the theme of the launch was Empowering Young People to Be Self - reliant Through Vocational Skills.

He explains that his organization's vision is to see young Liberians reach a place that they will make sound decisions, exercise their God - given talents, gifts and abilities.

He indicates that the goal of the organization is to empower less fortunate and underprivileged young people academically, morally and vocationally.

Serving as the chief launcher, Montserrado County Electoral District 6 Representative Samuel Enders encourages beneficiaries of the skills training to take their destiny in their own hands.

"Continue the good decisions you have taken," he says, adding that life can be easier if people stop waiting for government to do everything for them and start believing in themselves.