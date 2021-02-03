Zimbabwe: Mamombe Defiant, Says Arrests Will Not Tame Her Resolve

Defiant MDC Alliance legislator Joanna Mamombe Tuesday insisted not any amount of arrests on her by the police would break her resolve to fight for democracy in the country.

She was speaking to the media on her arrival at Harare magistrates' court where she is set to appear on allegations of undermining the authority of the police.

"I would want to encourage other people of my age not to be afraid. This is clear victimisation and targeted arrest, but it will not break me but rather encourage me," she said.

The 28-year-old opposition lawmaker has had a rough start to her fledgling political career which has seen her arrests almost three times since last May.

She is among three female MDC Alliance activists who made world news last year after claiming abductions by suspected state security agents who went on to subject them to shocking acts of sexual abuse and physical torture.

They were being accused of participating in a flash anti-government demonstration during the onset of the country's lockdown period against the spread of Covid-19.

For making the allegations, she was charged for communicating falsehoods, a case that is still pending before the courts.

In her latest case, Mamombe is being accused together with party activist, Cecilia Chimbiri, of insulting the police following a flash demonstration outside the Justice Ministry offices Monday by over two dozen MDC Alliance youths.

According to police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, "the trio, who were in a Toyota Fortuner without number plates, followed a police vehicle with officers who had attended the scene and used abusive and obscene language on the officers, thus leading to their arrest."

Netsai Marova, the third activist referred to, was however released.

Mamombe and Chimbiri are yet to appear before a magistrate.