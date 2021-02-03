Cameroon: Martin Loïc Ako Assomo - Midfield Maestro

3 February 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Cameroonian midfielder was named Man of the Match after a well-merited victory of Cameroon against Zimbabwe on January 16, 2021.

Cameroonian midfielder, Martin Loïc Ako Assomo has written his name in the golden books of football thanks to his performance at the Cameroon-Zimbabwe opening game of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) on January 16, 2021. His technical know-how and physical ability, well demonstrated on the pitch, earned him the prestigious title of Man of the Match.

The 21-year-old Apejes of Mfou forward was noted for piecing through the Zimbabwean defence wall on several occasions in search of a goal or to mastermind one. His role in the winning goal scored by Salomon Banga on the 71 minute of the game cannot be undermined. Being part of the entire encounter, Ako Assomo was equally noted for his ever growing energy which enabled him to keep the Cameroonian attack line standing tall all through the game.

The player did not as well fail to keep the Zimbabwean defence line sweating due to his technical moves. In most occasions, the midfielder will counter Zimbabwe's moves which may have led to a goal. With the distinction at the end of Cameroon-Zimbabwe encounter, fans say, Ako Assomo will therefore be a player to watch out for and to be preserved all through Cameroon's outings at the African Nations Championship. No doubt, he would be closely followed by imminent Cameroonian opponents, but his performance in previous games has proven that he would stop at nothing to gun for a win.

