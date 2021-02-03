Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

Dabanga Sudan — A compact digest of this week's most-read highlights, from the heart of Sudan. Subscribe to receive this digest weekly in your inbox.

RSF 'Peace Shield Forces' deployed in North Darfur

February 2 - 2021 TAWILA / GENEVA One person was killed, another wounded, and three kidnapped in two separate attacks in Tawila locality, North Darfur, on Sunday. Witness Hasan Adam told Radio Dabanga that gunmen with cars and camels attacked the village of Barakarou in Tawila, injuring Mohieldin Suleiman (42) and kidnapped Yusef Hamid (18), Yahya Idris (22), and Abdelbaqi Hamed (30).

They were forced into a vehicle at gunpoint and taken to an unknown location.

Experts from the UN Human Rights Council called on the government to take urgent action to protect civilians in Darfur. The North Darfur State Security Committee headed by Governor Mohamed Arabi decided to deploy the 'Peace Shield Forces' in El Sareif Beni Hussein, Saraf Omra, Kabkabiya, Kutum, and Tawila to deal with the violence and lack of security.

All roads to West Darfur capital blocked by Arab sit-in

February 1 - 2021 EL GENEINA The sit-in of Arab tribes in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, has entered its second week. The protestors have closed all roads to and from the city, causing a rise in the price of goods.

Delegations from Zalingei and Nyala arrived at the sit-in square in Kubari El Naseem in El Geneina to support the protestor's demands to dismiss state governor Mohamed El Doma, remove the camps for displaced people from the city, and restructure the state police force.

More than 130,000 displaced people who have fled recent violent attacks in El Geneina now live in harsh conditions in more than 60 shelters. The displaced say that these shelters are overcrowded and that one family lives in an area not exceeding two square meters. They also say that food and water rations are not distributed regularly and there is a lack of toilets.

Hamdok receives FFC nominations for new govt

February 2 - 2021 KHARTOUM The Forces for Freedom and Change nominated people for 17 ministerial positions among the Council of Ministers. Khartoum also witnessed the formation of a new group demanding the right to govern Sudan's central states.

Peace Shield Forces arrive in South Darfur

January 31 - 2021 NYALA The acting Wali (governor) of South Darfur State, Hamid Al-Tigani Hanoun, asserted that "the force that arrived in the state is a strong boost to the peace process and the protection of civilians" after renewed deadly attacks in West and South Darfur.

Deputy Chairman of Sovereign Council received by Emir of Qatar

January 31 - 2021 DOHA Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', was received by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to discuss relations between the two countries and ways of boosting them further in all fields.

US military delegation: 'Partnerships key to lasting security'

January 30 - 2021 KHARTOUM A high-ranking delegation from United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) led by its deputy commander, Andrew Young, noted the need to further the vision for a professional Sudanese military that is accountable to the government and its citizens.

Govt formation delayed to February

January 29 - 2021 KHARTOUM The Transitional Partners Council led by Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan agreed on a specific time to complete the formation of the Sovereign Council, the Council of Ministers, the Legislative Council, and the governors, following significant delays.

Journalists allowed to travel into Darfur after criticism

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

January 28 - 2021 EL GENEINA / KHARTOUM The Ministry of Culture and Information explained that the travel ban was solely in place for El Geneina and concerned only foreign journalists and correspondents of foreign media organisations.

Police and army clash while bread and fuel protests continue

January 28 - 2021 WAD MADANI / KHARTOUM Clashes took place between police and army forces in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, resulting in a number of injuries. Sources told Radio Dabanga that the cause of conflict were 'disagreements' at El Tarifi fuel pump in Wad Madani.

Thousands flee attacks in Darfur's Jebel Marra

January 27 - 2021 JEBEL MARRA / EL GENEINA / KHARTOUM More than 3,000 people have fled their villages east of Jebel Marra and sought refuge, after groups of gunmen attacked villages in the area. An initial report mentioned six people killed. The attackers are still roaming the area.