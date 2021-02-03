South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 2,649 More Cases of Covid-19

press release

Today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 458 958 with 2 649 new cases identified since the last report.

Regrettably, 547 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 68, Free State 30, Gauteng 91, Kwa-Zulu Natal 143, Limpopo 134 (the province captured deaths from retrospective audits between 6 September and 29 January 2020), Mpumalanga 9, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 69. This brings the total deaths to 44 946.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 318 504, representing a recovery rate of 90%.