Zimbabwe: Mabamba to Appear in Court

Chitungwiza-based land developer Fredrick Mabamba is expected to appear in court this morning over allegations of illegally parcelling more than 2 000 residential stands in Chitungwiza during the time he was deputy mayor for the town.

Mabamba, who has been taken to court on several occasions over similar charges, faces fraud and criminal abuse of office. Mabamba's lawyer Mr Tapiwa Allen Munodawafa from Nyikadzino, Simango and Associates confirmed the arrest yesterday.

It is alleged that between January 2013 and August 2014 he sold 200 stands in St Mary's, 230 in Zengeza, 57 in Sake, 23 in Zengeza 5 and 400 in Unit A.

He also allegedly sold two car sales stands in Unit B, 120 stands in Unit C, 120 in Unit F and N while 76 were allegedly duped in Unit G.

Mabamba is also alleged to have sold a piece of land that was earmarked for construction of a school.

He also allegedly sold a piece of land that was set aside for building a hospital in Unit L. It is alleged that 150 stands were sold to people by Mabamba on a piece of land meant for a church.