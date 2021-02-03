Tanzania: MPs Sing JPM's Praises

Dodoma — MEMBERS of Parliament have commended President John Magufuli's set of priorities to be executed in the next five years, asking for proper implementation and timely accomplishment of all the projects.

Also, the lawmakers are asking the government to increase the development budget for the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura) to allow the construction of more roads in the local government councils, for improved transportation especially in the hard to reach areas.

The legislators yesterday started debating President Magufuli's inaugural speech in the 12th Parliament delivered on November 13th last year.

The MPs were optimistic that proper execution of President Magufuli's priorities would take Tanzania to a next level, since the country's economy would grow higher together with the continued improvement in social services delivery.

Speaking in the debating chamber, the Muleba North MP on CCM ticket Charles Mwijage, commended Dr Magufuli's decision to transfer to the President's Office the Investment portfolio, saying the move would definitely improve the contribution of the docket to national development.

"By placing an investment docket under his office, it means he will be closely monitoring it, and this will improve investment and boost the national economy at large," he said.

He noted that, all the efforts of making Tanzania a higher middle income country depends much on the level of investment in the production sector and this is what the Head of State has been insisting on several times.

Mr Mwijage went on to suggest the importance of Blueprint Reforms to be put under the President's Office for the Head of State to have a closer eye on its implementation.

For his part, Itilima MP, Mr Njalu Silanga suggested the importance of the government to continue investing in the agriculture sector, by ensuring accessibility to all the needs for the betterment of the sector and farmers at large.

He said, by investing more in the agricultural sector that has employed about 75 per cent of Tanzanians, and then chances are high for Tanzanian to produce more billionaires since the sector serves as the backbone of the country's economy.

In the education sector, Mr Silanga asked the government to start building capacity for university students for them to engage in selfemployment upon completing their studies.

"This will help to end unemployment challenges, improve living standards, as well as play a role in building the country's economy," he suggested.

The major investment and reforms in the industrial and infrastructural sector also grabbed the attention of the Same East MP Anne-Kilango Malecela (CCM), who noted that the move has enabled Tanzania to lead in the list of countries with better road networks in East Africa.

She expressed her excitement with the improvement of roads networks in the cities of Dodoma and Dar es Salaam, nodding to President Magufuli's determination to upgrade the country in all sectors.

"Our president walks the talk in everything, but I have a request to the government to increase the budget for Tarura from the current ratio of 30 per cent against 70 per cent that goes to Tanroads. Tarura has a lot to do in our councils but it has a little budget, let's advocate for the increment," she said, in a note that was supported by the majority of the lawmakers.

Chalinze MP, Ridhiwani Kikwete (CCM), apart from hailing the government's ongoing flagship projects, asked for timely completion for Tanzanians to enjoy fruits OF investment that has been done.

"Projects like Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHP) and Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) have a lot to contribute in the country's economy as they would stimulate industrial investment and the transport sector respectively," he said.

However, he asked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to fast-track in solving disputes between villagers and Tanzania National Parks Authorities (TANAPA), in a way that benefits both parties.