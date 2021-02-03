Liberia: President Weah Accepts Cllr. Nwabudike's Resignation As Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission

press release

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has accepted the resignation of Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission Chairperson, Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike.

President Weah received the letter of resignation from Cllr. Nwabudike on Monday, February 1, 2021.

Receiving Cllr. Nwabudike's resignation letter, President Weah thanked him for his services to his Country, Liberia.

Cllr. Nwabudike's resignation takes effect as of February 26, 2021.

He was appointed LACC's Chairperson in October 2019. Cllr. Nwabudike was in 2018 appointed Chairperson of the Governance Commission (GC).

In the letter of resignation dated January 27, 2021, Cllr. thanked the President for affording him the opportunity to serve in his government.

"The monumental progress made by the Government in the fight against corruption, both in the public and private sectors, is being marred by public debate of my person rather than what contribution I can make towards the economic development of our country", Cllr. Nwabudike said in his letter of resignation.

He added: "It does not serve the overall strategic interest of your government and our people if I were to constitute a distraction from the national agenda that your government is poised to deliver to our people in the next three years of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD)."

Cllr. Nwabudike is expected to use the next few weeks to prepare a proper handover note for his successor.