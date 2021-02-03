Liberia: Quietly Making Impact - Liberian Philanthropist Honored for Giving Back to Society

Brewerville — Some Liberians in the diaspora have given up on Liberia but there's still few who haven't turned their backs on their motherland.

Joe Reeves, a native Liberian residing in United States of America has embarked on several projects aimed at improving the educational and healthcare sectors of Liberia.

Jokingly he gets the locals to mobilize in working to transform their community.

In Brewerville, Reeves has constructed a well equip school from nursey to high school and the construction of a clinic and nursing school is ongoing.

while playing low key, he is making a lot of enroll in the educational and health sector, Reeves is also about to construct a Technical college as a way of proving life skills for many disadvantage youths.

The state of an Art school is intended to provide life skill education to students most especially those who have aged for the classes they are in, as a way of creating a better future for them.

For his contribution to the Community and Liberia as large, he was surprisingly gown and honored.

For Reeves the honor came as a surprise and didn't expect any reward or honor from his workings because accordingly to him it is his way of giving back and fulfilling God's purpose in his life.

Narrating his journey to the states, Reeves noted that it is the dream of many Liberians going America to make money most especially for them and their family adding that his mission to impact his country is a revelation from God.

Joe Reeves: "I went to America 2000, normally going to America is about making money, God reveals to me that I was there for a purpose."

"This is God's doing, it wasn't a plan that I have but when God is leading you, he guards you and take you step by step," Reeves added.

Reeves added that God brought in the right people to work with owing to how family and friends duped relatives abroad carrying on such project.

"God brought in the right people to work with us, James Morris led this entire project," He added.

Reeves said the school is currently operating from nursery to 11th grade adding that 12th grade will be added next year.

"We are going to have some technical programs, nursing, music arts, computer science, we are hoping in the next few years to have technical college, we are starting a clinic, we just need to equip it," Reeves.

Reeves: "This facility is not for money making but for the glory of God, as we get along this version is growing, when I came back and I saw the facility, I just broke down, it was unbelievable."

Reeves added that money used for the construction of the high school, clinic, church and the ongoing construction of a nursing college is from his earnings not from anyone or charity groupings. "There is not a cent from anyone, no organization, no church groupings."

Reeves averred that he had to two jobs aiding his studies in which he obtained two masters.

"I had a counseling program but I had to let it go though I was making money but it was taking away from God's purpose, this is the best time, I enjoy during this and I love during this," He added.

Reeves is hopeful that his investment will provide a platform for Liberians children to acquired better education and be able to give back.

"We are hoping to raise the youth to be better Liberians, we are praying that our mission can contribute by helping our kids, I was born and raise here in Liberia," Reeves noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Aid and Assistance Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reeves noted that Liberians children are poor in reading and comprehension hoping his school will be able to breach such gap.

"One problem we have here is poor reading skills, Poor comprehension, we are trying to work with them to give them a brighter future, just a future that they can look up to and work hard," Reeves said.

Speaking on behalf of the school administration and the community, Joseph Peters thanked Mr. Reeves for thoughtfulness and his contribution to the community and Liberia.

Peters said, action by the honoree is rarely seen especially in the midst of global economic turned down.

Peters added that the gowning and honoring is their way of appreciating Reeves because they are unable to pay him back.

Peters urged Liberian home and aboard to emulate the good example of Mr. Reeves.