Liberia: Survivors' Spotlight Ends, As Impacts Reach Over 170k Persons

Monrovia — A one-hour radio and online program, aimed at broadcasting COVID-19 survivors' stories to raise awareness, erase fear and stigmatization, reduce denial, supply advice and information, has ended with the program impacting at least 170,000 persons.

The program dubbed Survivors' Spotlight was launched Wednesday, August 12, 2020 and ended December 5, 2020.

It was also aimed at encouraging the public to get tested after observing symptoms of COVID-19 and seek early treatment when tested positive.

The program was implemented by three alumni of the United States Exchange Program (YALI RLC Cohort - 6 and the Mandala Washington Fellowship. The fellows include Gertrude D. Toezay, Sunnie Antonio Marcar, Jr. and Amb. Emmett K-Max Paye.

The alumni are heading three separate organizations: Lend a Helping Hand Initiative, Innovation for Youth and Children's Advancement (iYOCA) and Leading Youth to Foster Transformation in Africa (LYFT Africa).

The Survivors' Spotlight used to be hosted by J. Korvah Beyan, a renowned Liberian Journalist and members of the Survivors' Spotlight team.

The radio program was simultaneously broadcasted live on Survivors' Spotlight Facebook page via zoom and on Truth FM 96.1. The program was a conduit through which COVID-19 survivors were interviewed to share their experiences including how they came down with the virus, their experiences during treatment and illness, and what it took to overcome their plights. Most importantly, interviews focused on issues as what survivors wish they had done differently had they known more to avoid getting ill; how contracting the virus affected their lives and relationships, their work and their plans.

"Survivors' Spotlight" also allowed callers to phone-in, ask questions, encourage survivors and provide assistance where necessary.