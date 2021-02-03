Liberia: Survivors' Spotlight Ends, As Impacts Reach Over 170k Persons

3 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — A one-hour radio and online program, aimed at broadcasting COVID-19 survivors' stories to raise awareness, erase fear and stigmatization, reduce denial, supply advice and information, has ended with the program impacting at least 170,000 persons.

The program dubbed Survivors' Spotlight was launched Wednesday, August 12, 2020 and ended December 5, 2020.

It was also aimed at encouraging the public to get tested after observing symptoms of COVID-19 and seek early treatment when tested positive.

The program was implemented by three alumni of the United States Exchange Program (YALI RLC Cohort - 6 and the Mandala Washington Fellowship. The fellows include Gertrude D. Toezay, Sunnie Antonio Marcar, Jr. and Amb. Emmett K-Max Paye.

The alumni are heading three separate organizations: Lend a Helping Hand Initiative, Innovation for Youth and Children's Advancement (iYOCA) and Leading Youth to Foster Transformation in Africa (LYFT Africa).

The Survivors' Spotlight used to be hosted by J. Korvah Beyan, a renowned Liberian Journalist and members of the Survivors' Spotlight team.

The radio program was simultaneously broadcasted live on Survivors' Spotlight Facebook page via zoom and on Truth FM 96.1. The program was a conduit through which COVID-19 survivors were interviewed to share their experiences including how they came down with the virus, their experiences during treatment and illness, and what it took to overcome their plights. Most importantly, interviews focused on issues as what survivors wish they had done differently had they known more to avoid getting ill; how contracting the virus affected their lives and relationships, their work and their plans.

"Survivors' Spotlight" also allowed callers to phone-in, ask questions, encourage survivors and provide assistance where necessary.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
Cyclone Eloise - Another Grim Reminder of The Climate Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.