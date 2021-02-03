Liberia: Rep. Crayton O. Duncan Heads Liberia's Foreign Relations At the House of Representative

Monrovia — Rep. Crayton O. Duncan, Representative of electoral District #1, Sinoe County and Chairman of the Sinoe's legislative Caucus has been appointed as Chairman of the House of Representative committee on Foreign Affairs.

Rep. Duncan was appointed to the position on Tuesday (February 2, 2021) during the reshuffled of positions at the seventh day sitting of the 54th National Legislature of the House of Representative by Speaker Bhofal Chambers.

Hon. Duncan who replaced the former Representative now Senator Elect of Bomi, Hon. Edwin Melvin Snow is now the 4th in command at the House of Representative. Replacing Rep. Snowe, the Chaired on Labor is expected to be pronounced subsequently as one of Liberia's Representative and an executive to the ECOWAS Parliament.