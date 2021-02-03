Liberia: Rep. Crayton O. Duncan Heads Liberia's Foreign Relations At the House of Representative

3 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — Rep. Crayton O. Duncan, Representative of electoral District #1, Sinoe County and Chairman of the Sinoe's legislative Caucus has been appointed as Chairman of the House of Representative committee on Foreign Affairs.

Rep. Duncan was appointed to the position on Tuesday (February 2, 2021) during the reshuffled of positions at the seventh day sitting of the 54th National Legislature of the House of Representative by Speaker Bhofal Chambers.

Hon. Duncan who replaced the former Representative now Senator Elect of Bomi, Hon. Edwin Melvin Snow is now the 4th in command at the House of Representative. Replacing Rep. Snowe, the Chaired on Labor is expected to be pronounced subsequently as one of Liberia's Representative and an executive to the ECOWAS Parliament.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
Cyclone Eloise - Another Grim Reminder of The Climate Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.