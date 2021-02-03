Liberia: 20-Year-Old Man Found Hanging in Police Cell in Ganta

3 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Franklin Doloquee

Ganta — A 20-year-old man who was detained in the male cell of the Liberia National Police station in Ganta, Nimba County, has been pronounced dead by medical doctors assigned at the Ganta United Methodist Hospital.

Saver Moore, who was charged for the crime of Theft of Property, was a resident of the Gleneyiluu community in Ganta.

The deceased's complaint was brought to the police station on January 30 by a community member.

Report says at about 8: 00 am on February 1, Moore's lifeless body was seen hanging in the cell, and was later rushed to the Ganta United Methodist hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical doctors.

