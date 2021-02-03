Sudan: Girl Raped, Young Women Shot, Man Stabbed in Central Darfur

Tawila / Nierteti — A 10-year-old girl was raped, two young women were shot and a young men was stabbed in three separate attacks in Central Darfur.

A relative of the girl told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen raped the girl half a kilometre west of Rokoro. Her family filed a report with the police before she was transferred to Rokoro Hospital to receive treatment.

Gunmen on horses and camels attacked Koure Fenegi, 10 kilometers southeast of Rokoro. They shot and wounded the two sisters Nour Adam (18) and Kabira Adam (20).

People from the region told Radio Dabanga that the family of the two women had filed a report with the police in Rokoro and that the two women had been taken to Rokoro Hospital for treatment. They also said that the gunmen stole 210 cows.

Nierteti

Tayeb Abdallah (20) a displaced man who was staying at Nierteti South Camp was seriously wounded two kilometres west of Nierteti in Central Darfur yesterday evening.

A relative of the injured man told Radio Dabanga that Tayed Abdallah was confronted by two gunmen, one of them wearing a military uniform. They fired a shot in the air before stabbing him in the head and face. The gunmen then stole Tayeb Abdallah's car, mobile and other possessions. A police report has been opened in Nierteti and Tayeb Abdallah has been transferred to Nierteti Hospital for treatment.

