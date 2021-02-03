Sudan: Girl Raped, Young Women Shot, Man Stabbed in Central Darfur

3 February 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Tawila / Nierteti — A 10-year-old girl was raped, two young women were shot and a young men was stabbed in three separate attacks in Central Darfur.

A relative of the girl told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen raped the girl half a kilometre west of Rokoro. Her family filed a report with the police before she was transferred to Rokoro Hospital to receive treatment.

Gunmen on horses and camels attacked Koure Fenegi, 10 kilometers southeast of Rokoro. They shot and wounded the two sisters Nour Adam (18) and Kabira Adam (20).

People from the region told Radio Dabanga that the family of the two women had filed a report with the police in Rokoro and that the two women had been taken to Rokoro Hospital for treatment. They also said that the gunmen stole 210 cows.

Nierteti

Tayeb Abdallah (20) a displaced man who was staying at Nierteti South Camp was seriously wounded two kilometres west of Nierteti in Central Darfur yesterday evening.

A relative of the injured man told Radio Dabanga that Tayed Abdallah was confronted by two gunmen, one of them wearing a military uniform. They fired a shot in the air before stabbing him in the head and face. The gunmen then stole Tayeb Abdallah's car, mobile and other possessions. A police report has been opened in Nierteti and Tayeb Abdallah has been transferred to Nierteti Hospital for treatment.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
Cyclone Eloise - Another Grim Reminder of The Climate Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.