Kenya: I Didn't Spend the Night At Diamond's Home - Tanasha

2 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Singer Tanasha Donna appears keen to publicly draw a line over the kind of relationship she has with baby daddy Diamond Platnumz, by denying reports she spent the night at the Tanzanian musician's home during her recent trip to Dar-es-Salaam.

During the visit, Diamond shared pictures on social media spending quality time with his son Naseeb.

The same pictures were shared on social media by Diamond's sister Esma Khan who pointed to the fact that her brother looked exactly like his son Naseeb.

In the comment section, Diamond's cousin Romeo Abdul Jones alias Romy Jones asked Esma why she didn't post Tanasha's picture-making bed at Diamond's home.

"Ungepost ile ambayo katokea shimeji Tanasha kwa nyumba kama anatandika kitanda (you should have posted the picture of our in-law making the bed)," Romy wrote.

But Tanasha denied spending her nights at Diamond's mansion saying she stayed at a hotel but was frequently at the mansion to see her baby.

"I was in the hotel but obviously my son was in the house because she was bonding with his family. So, it was back and forth between the hotel and his mansion," she explained.

Tanasha has separately denied she attempted to kiss Diamond in a public event.

This was her first visit to Tanzania since her breakup with Diamond in March 2020.

The Bongoflava musician has been hosting his kids in Dar-es-Salaam in recent times, including those he sired with Ugandan socialiate Zari Hassan.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

