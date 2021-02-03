Nigeria: Katsina to Inaugurate White Paper On Police Brutality Committee

The Katsina State Government has concluded plans to inaugurate the White Paper committee on the report submitted by the state judicial commission of inquiry on excess and extrajudicial killings by members of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The state Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, who disclosed this when he received the report of the commission at Government House yesterday, said the white paper committee would come out with modalities to implement the recommendations of the commission.

He said highlights of the report and recommendations of the judicial panel have shown that the commission has conducted thorough investigation and made far-reaching recommendations for consideration.

According to Masari, "I am highly delighted that the Katsina State judicial commission of inquiry has become the first among all the states commissions to submit its report within the stipulated period.

"Highlights of the report and recommendations have indicated that the commission has conducted thorough investigation and made far-reaching recommendations for consideration. Implementation of the recommendations also calls for inter-government and the inter-agencies collaboration."

He stated further that: "I will therefore, with immediate effect, set up a white paper committee to come out with the modalities of implementing the recommendations that affect Katsina State and forwarding to the presidency and the Police Service Commission (PSC) the aspect of the recommendations that affect them appropriately."

Earlier, the Chairman of the commission, Justice Abdullahi Bawale, said the commission had established cases of gross violation, impropriety, unconstitutionality and unlawful arrests and detentions carried out by identified members of the disbanded SARS.

He noted that the unlawful acts were confirmed to have caused the victims prolonged detentions without trial; death arising from interrogations; loss of limp and confiscation of property.

The panel boss explained that the commission received 100 petitions and complaints, out of which 25 were struck out following non-appearance of the petitioners.

Bawale said: "Seventy five petitions were disposed on merit, while all hearing notices and summons were appropriately served to complainants and respondents respectively. All evidence of service summons and notices are appropriately placed in the report annexure volume 2A to C."