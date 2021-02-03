Namibia: New Details in Swapo Politician's Rape Case

3 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

The prominent Swapo politician who was arrested for rape and is expected to make an appearance in the Okahandja Magistrate's Court soon is alleged to have attacked his 21-year-old victim on 17 and 18 January after they had had drinks together.

Allegations have also emerged that he may have spiked her drinks to induce a stupor.

According to those close to the victim, the suspect was drinking with the victim and her friend and it is alleged that he had sex with the friend but later turned his attention to the complainant.

"She (the victim allegedly) sent a message to a close friend telling her that she woke up to find the suspect on top of her. The friend threatened to report the matter to the victim's mother if she did not report the matter to the police," a source said.

The suspect, whose name can only be revealed after he appears in court, was arrested at Okahandja yesterday.

He is expected to appear in the Okahandja Magistrate's Court today or on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi confirmed the arrest of the politician. "The alleged incidents occurred on two different dates, 17 and 18 January, when the suspect had sexual intercourse with the victim while she was under the influence of alcohol," said Shikwambi.

According to Shikwambi, a formal complaint was only registered on 26 January, when the victim reported the matter to the police. The incident happened at Okahandja and an investigation was launched by the Otjiwarongo police Gender-based Violence Protection Unit, which led to the politician's arrest.

