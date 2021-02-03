Nigeria: As Sanwo-Olu Lifts the Profile of Badagry

Nseobong Okon-Ekong writes that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has fulfilled one of his election promises with the recent commissioning of three major people-centred projects and flag-off a road construction that's meant to consolidate his administration's efforts in putting smiles on the faces of the citizens in Badagry region of the state.

Thousands of residents came out in their numbers to experience another history in Badagry, a city that many have tagged historic. It is arguably one of the few cities in the West coast of Africa that boast of rich historical connection between the black race and the western world. It is therefore a city that has built resilience for more than three centuries. Badagry can boast of many firsts in different spheres of life. Little wonder why the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration chose it as the first port of call in its projects' commissioning in year 2021.

Badagry, one of the five traditional divisions of Lagos State, recently reaped bountiful harvest of the development programmes of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who has demonstrated leadership and commitment to good governance and lifting up the down trodden and less privileged on many occasions, brought smiles on the faces of the people of Badagry with the commissioning of three major projects and flagging-off a road construction in the historic town.

The projects are 110-bed Maternal and Childcare Centre (MCC) and School of Anaesthesiology in Badagry General Hospital and 252 units of two-bedroom housing project in Idale, as well as a 5.5 kilometre-long Hospital Road being rehabilitated to create easy access to the Badagry General Hospital and the new housing estate in the town.

All the life-impacting projects were meant to bring succor, relief and joy to the people of the historic town and its environs, who were direct and indirect beneficiaries of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu's government initiative.

The residents welcomed the Governor with excitement and fanfare. It was a heroic moment as traditional rulers led by the Akran of Badagry, Oba De Aholu Menu-Toyi 1, public office holders, chieftains and members of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as residents of Badagry, came out in thousands to welcome and familiarise with the governor as he commissioned different projects.

The governor and his team got more than what they expected as Badagry people came out in large numbers to express support and solidarity for the governor and his administration. The elderly, the youths and children in their hundreds lined up in different parts of the town waiving hands and shouting 'Sanwo-Olu' as the governor moved from one place to another. Different groups also entertained the Governor with traditional songs, drums and cultural dance. Security agencies were also not left out as they came out in large numbers to ensure a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the commissioning of the various projects.

As early as 9am, residents had converged at the General Hospital and other places in Badagry, waiting for the governor. The arrival of Governor Sanwo-Olu was announced by loud ovation. Dressed in blue suit, white coloured T-shirt and a white branded Lagos face cap to match, Governor Sanwo-Olu, was accompanied by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde and other members of the State Executive Council.

Commissioning 252 units of two-bedroom flats in Idale

The first project commissioned by Governor Sanwo-Olu in Badagry was the Lagos State Eco-Friendly Affordable Public Housing Scheme, which has 252 units of two-bedroom bungalows in Idale, Badagry Local Government Area.

The housing project is a Joint Venture Agreement with Echostone Development on a 12.7 hectares of land in Idale. It was constructed under the supervision of the Lagos Ministry of Housing. The housing project was designed with eco-technology and EDGE Advanced protocol, which is a green building certification that makes buildings to be more resource-efficient. Each home has two trees and a garden. It also has a water treatment plant, central sewage plant, and power generating plant, good drainages and very good interlocking road network.

Speaking during the commissioning of the housing scheme, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Lagos State Government acknowledged the effect of affordable housing on the socio-economic wellbeing of the residents, which was why his administration went into a joint partnership with a private investor, Echostone Development Nigeria Ltd, to deliver the 252-unit two-bedroom terrace bungalows for low and middle-income families.

Sanwo-Olu said same technology would be employed to build the proposed Workers' Village in Ipaja later in the year. This scheme, he said, will provide 600 affordable housing units to workers and their families.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said the housing project was uniquely designed and came with the convenience of low cost maintenance in terms of water usage and energy efficiency.

He added that the project had security and comfort features, such as streetlights, water treatment plant, central sewage treatment plant, strong perimeter fence and good road network. "No doubt, the housing scheme has added great environmental and economic value to Badagry community," he said.

Governor flagged-off 5.5km Road Project

Traffic Management and Transportation is the first pillar in the six-pillars THEMES Agenda of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration. And in line with his administration's commitment to make life comfortable for the people of Badagry in term of traffic management and transportation, Governor Sanwo-Olu on Saturday flagged-off 5.5-kilometre Hospital Road. The Hospital Road is being rehabilitated to create easy access to the Badagry General Hospital and the new housing estate in the town.

Prior to the exercise, Governor Sanwo-Olu took about 1.17-kilometre road walk with some residents before flagging off the reconstruction of the decrepit Hospital Road. The road connects the city centre to the Badagry General Hospital. The road-walk embarked upon by the governor enabled him to familirise himself with the people of Badagry, as they interacted directly with him. Some of them used the opportunity to inform the governor about their immediate needs, especially things bothering on personal welfare and community needs. And as a listening governor, who knows where the shoe pinches, Governor Sanwo-Olu immediately met some of the immediate requests of the people and assured them that his administration will meet other needs to bring relief to them.

Flagging-off the 5.5-kilometre Hospital Road, which links five communities- Idale, Akarakunmoh, Pivota, Topo and Ajido - to Lagos-Badagry Expressway via Joseph Dosu Road, Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that the project would be expanded to double carriageway and will be done in two phases, with the first phase spanning 3.2-kilometres.

New 110-bed Maternity Home, Rehabilitated School of Anaesthesiology i

As part of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration's commitment to change the narrative of the disturbing maternal, new born and child mortality indices, Governor Sanwo-Olu on Saturday also commissioned a 110-bed Maternal and Childcare Centre (MCC) in Badagry General Hospital. He also commissioned the rehabilitated School of Anaesthesiology in the ancient town.

The Governor said the projects were part of his administration's efforts to bring development in Badagry at par with other areas of the State.

With the completion of the four-floor MCC, which is already being operated, Sanwo-Olu said Lagos State Government had expanded healthcare infrastructure and improved access to quality health services in the town.

He said: "Today's commissioning activities are in fulfillment of part of the promises we gave our citizens in Badagry and I am delighted to be inaugurating three key projects that will enhance standards of living and boost development of human capital, particularly the 110-bed MCC we have completed in this part of Lagos.

Speaking on the rehabilitation and expansion of the School of Anaesthesiology in the Badagry General Hospital, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the steps taken by his administration were aimed at increasing the number of trained professionals in the field, adding that such pivotal projects were being replicated in other locations across Lagos.

Speaking earlier, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the Badagry MCC was immediately activated for operation after its completion last November, disclosing that the facility had already delivered healthcare services to over 3,000 outpatients and 600 children. The facility, the Commissioner said, has taken 49 successful caesarean deliveries.