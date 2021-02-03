Namibia: Man Denies Serial Rape Charges

3 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Werner Menges

WITNESSES have started to testify behind closed doors in the trial of a man accused of carrying out violent attacks on girls in the Windhoek area and committing a series of sexual crimes from December 2012 to October 2018.

The trial of Gavin Gawanab (27) began before judge Dinnah Usiku in the Windhoek High Court on Monday, when Gawanab denied guilt on 23 charges - including three counts of rape, three counts of attempted rape, four charges of attempted murder and several counts of assault and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Gawanab and his defence lawyer Mbanga Siyomunji did not give a plea explanation to the court.

With several of the prosecution's witnesses in the trial being minor girls, the court has been hearing the testimony of witnesses behind closed doors so far.

The state, represented by deputy prosecutor general Innocentia Nyoni, is alleging that Gawanab carried out attacks on girls and women in Windhoek and on farms close to the city on seven separate occasions over a span of nearly six years.

In the first incident, he allegedly strangled a girl in a shack on a farm in the Windhoek district on 22 December 2012, undressed her

and tried to rape her, before neighbours who had heard the girl crying rescued her.

The second incident is claimed to have taken place at the same farm on 14 May 2013, when Gawanab allegedly threatened to stab two people, assaulted and strangled a girl, and tried to rape her.

Gawanab is further charged with having broken into a room in the Havana area of Windhoek on 26 September 2015, and strangling and raping a girl who was in the room.

Another incident is alleged to have happened in the Havana area on 2 September 2016, when Gawanab is claimed to have stabbed someone with a knife and forced a woman into a room where he tried to rape her before he was disturbed by people who were looking for her.

In other charges faced by Gawanab, he is accused of having robbed and raped a woman while she was on her way home at night in the Havana area on 29 April 2017.

The last incident over which he is being prosecuted took place at a farm near Windhoek on 26 October 2018, when Gawanab allegedly tried to murder a girl by strangling her, and allegedly also raped her and assaulted her by cutting her with a knife.

Gawanab was arrested near the end of October 2018, and has been kept in custody

