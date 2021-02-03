Namibia: Louw Beats Jauss in Swakop

George Louw won the boys u18 title after beating top seed Daniel Jauss at the Swakopmund Junior Tennis Tournament over the weekend.

Jauss has dominated junior tennis in Namibia over the past year, also winning a few senior titles in the process, but Louw stopped his winning run with a hard fought 6-4, 6-4 victory to win the boys u18 category which was determined on a round robin basis.

Dian Calitz, who lost two tough three-setters to both Louw and Jauss came third, while Sarel Janse van Rensburg came fourth.

The tournament was attended by players from Windhoek, Okahandja, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay, and saw a fine turnout with 39 boys and 19 girls in action.

Elze Stears won the Girls u16 category which was also determined on a round robin basis, with Lucinda Botes coming second and Janine Esterhuizen third.

Oliver Leicher won the boys u16 title after beating Joel Hiveluah 6-0, 6-1 in the final, while Stephan Koen beat Ruben Nel 1-6, 7-5, 10-7 in the third place play-off.

In the boys u14 category, the 11-year-old Lian Kuhn caused an upset by beating the top-seeded Antonio Tchivanda 6-4, 7-6 in the semifinals.

Ruben Yssel, however, won the title after beating Kuhn 6-2, 6-2 in the final, while Tchivanda beat Eduan Schollij 6-2, 6-3 in the third place play-off.

Another 11-year-old player, Joaniva Bezuidenhout also caused an upset by beating top-seeded Odycia Karaerua 6-2, 6-1 in the girls u14 category, before losing 6-4, 6-0 to Hayley Kidd in the final.

Karaerua beat Karla Terblanche 6-1, 6-1 to finish third.

Samuel Nel won the boys u12 category which was determined on a round robin basis, with Luhan Nasilowski coming second and Markus van Heerden third, while Lila Kidd won the girls u12 category, followed by Mari van Schalkwyk and Natalia Ouses.

Samuel Lagvardi won the boys u10 category after winning all his matches, with Divan Engelbrecht coming second and Luke Alvarey third.

The next junior tournament will take place in Windhoek on 26 and 27 February which will be a Central Africa Tennis tournament restricted to u14 players.

Windhoek will also host the next NTA junior tournament on 5 and 6 March.