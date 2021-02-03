Swaziland Hospitals Short of Body Bags As Coronavirus Deaths Rise

3 February 2021
Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

Hospitals in Swaziland (eSwatini) have reported a shortage of body bags for corpses because of the number of deaths from coronavirus.

Lubombo Referral Hospital and Good Shepherd Mission Hospital (GSMH) are among the hospitals affected.

Dead bodies are being wrapped in sheet-covers or plastic.

Funeral houses last month also reported a shortage of coffins and problems burying bodies in a timely fashion because of the numbers who have died of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Swazi Ministry of Health Director of Services Dr Vusi Magagula, confirmed the shortage of body bags faced by the hospitals.

GSMH Chief Executive Officer Muzi Dlamini told the Times of eSwatini there had been a shortage of body bags in some sizes from their suppliers.

The number of positive case and deaths from coronavirus in Swaziland has risen sharply in the past two months. As of Tuesday (2 February 2021) there had been 15,878 cases and 583 deaths due to coronavirus, according to official Ministry of Health figures.

Read the original article on Swazi Media.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Swazi Media Commentary. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Swazi Media

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
Cyclone Eloise - Another Grim Reminder of The Climate Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.