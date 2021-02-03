Swaziland Hospitals Short of Body Bags As Coronavirus Deaths Rise

Hospitals in Swaziland (eSwatini) have reported a shortage of body bags for corpses because of the number of deaths from coronavirus.

Lubombo Referral Hospital and Good Shepherd Mission Hospital (GSMH) are among the hospitals affected.

Dead bodies are being wrapped in sheet-covers or plastic.

Funeral houses last month also reported a shortage of coffins and problems burying bodies in a timely fashion because of the numbers who have died of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Swazi Ministry of Health Director of Services Dr Vusi Magagula, confirmed the shortage of body bags faced by the hospitals.

GSMH Chief Executive Officer Muzi Dlamini told the Times of eSwatini there had been a shortage of body bags in some sizes from their suppliers.

The number of positive case and deaths from coronavirus in Swaziland has risen sharply in the past two months. As of Tuesday (2 February 2021) there had been 15,878 cases and 583 deaths due to coronavirus, according to official Ministry of Health figures.