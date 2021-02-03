Ghana: Covid-19 - 20 Cases Recorded in Schools in Greater Accra Region

3 February 2021
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Constance Evans-Kekrebesi

The Ghana Health Service has recorded 20 new Covid-19 cases in some schools in the Greater Accra Region.

The Director-General of Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, disclosed this at a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday.

He said some schools in Upper West and Western Regions have also recorded Covid-19 cases, adding that GHS has started contact tracing at the infected schools.

He said GHS has set up isolation centers at the affected schools to contain the spread of the virus among students.

He disclosed that the number of active cases in the country now stood at 5515, out of this 772 were new cases and 424 deaths have been recorded.

According to Dr. Kuma-Aboagye, the Greater Accra Region has the highest number of cases (60%) followed Ashanti Region (16%) and Western Region (6.1%).

He added that 294 cases were on admission, 34 cases were in critical condition, 122 were in severe condition and 138 were in stable condition.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GhanaToday

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
Cyclone Eloise - Another Grim Reminder of The Climate Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.