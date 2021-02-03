Ghana: Covid-19 - 20 Cases Recorded in Schools in Greater Accra Region

The Ghana Health Service has recorded 20 new Covid-19 cases in some schools in the Greater Accra Region.

The Director-General of Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, disclosed this at a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday.

He said some schools in Upper West and Western Regions have also recorded Covid-19 cases, adding that GHS has started contact tracing at the infected schools.

He said GHS has set up isolation centers at the affected schools to contain the spread of the virus among students.

He disclosed that the number of active cases in the country now stood at 5515, out of this 772 were new cases and 424 deaths have been recorded.

According to Dr. Kuma-Aboagye, the Greater Accra Region has the highest number of cases (60%) followed Ashanti Region (16%) and Western Region (6.1%).

He added that 294 cases were on admission, 34 cases were in critical condition, 122 were in severe condition and 138 were in stable condition.