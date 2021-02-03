Tanzania: Zanzibar Strengthens Tourists Safety

2 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Zanzibar — TOURISTS visiting Zanzibar are guaranteed of safety after police announced increased patrol in tourist attractions, including beaches.

The police have also established a 'diplomatic police unit' that will be tasked with maintaining the safety of people visiting the Indian Ocean semiautonomous archipelagos.

Commissioner of Police Mohamed Haji Hassan informed the media on Monday, that impromptu police 'stop and check' on vehicles carrying tourists has been stopped indefinitely.

The exercise has caused inconveniences to tourists driving from the city to the upcountry.

"Police are supposed to maintain the safety of citizens and visitors, we have reviewed our operations on issues linked to tourism, and have decided to stop the impromptu inspections of vehicles carrying tourists, and instead inspection will be carried out at specific areas/police stations in each region. We want the visitors to enjoy their stay in the country," CP Hassan said.

He revealed police inspection on vehicles carrying tourists will be carried out at Jozani forest (South Unguja region), Mahonda (North Unguja region), and Mwera in Urban West region as he directed the police traffic to abide by the changes.

The police announcement follows complaints from drivers and tourists' operators against impromptu stop by police and road blocks along the way to tourist areas.

Police changes also come as the number of arrivals from abroad has soared.

According to the police commissioner, the establishment of a diplomacy police unit will provide specialised security for tourists and Diplomats; coordinating all rapid responses; and conduct foot and mobile security patrols.

Mr Omar Khatib- tourists' vehicle driver welcomed the changes in police operations as regard to tourism business, "We are happy because spontaneous police inspections were bad to our business because of unnecessary delays on the way."

In a meeting with President Hussein Mwinyi recently, stakeholders in the tourism sector raised concerns over several inconveniences, as he directed respect authorities to find solutions to the challenges as soon as possible.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
Cyclone Eloise - Another Grim Reminder of The Climate Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.