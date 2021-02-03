Uganda: Prove Your Worth on Court, Nanyonga Tells Senior Players

Before the Covid-19 pandemic set in, several national team players were rumoured to have chosen retirement from netball for various reasons.

However, it was only She Cranes assistance captain Lilian Ajio who quit, citing a recurring injury suffered on national duty.

But goal attacker Rachael Nanyonga is not about to give up on her netball career and has challenged fellow senior players not to give up on their dream, but instead prove their worth through exceptional performance.

The She Cranes star has embarked on hitting the gym and engaging in fitness exercise to prepare her body to compete favourably with youngsters on the team.

"We've to train hard and keep fit to deny national team selectors room to drop us. We've to prove we are exceptional," said Nanyonga, who at 31 has not given up on her dream of going pro.

"I'm looking forward to playing professional netball, that's why I'm working hard. I would also like to promote netball among youngsters, hence my dream of setting up an academy."

The shooting ace is among the most capped She Cranes players.

A two times Africa Netball Championships winner, Nanyonga has played at two World Cups in 2015 and 2019 as well as the Commonwealth Games in 2018 and is looking forward to more competitions.

Netball was badly hit by Covid-19 restrictions last year but Nanyonga is optimistic that this year will bring good tidings.

Among the events this year are test series with South Africa due March 24-31 and Commonwealth Games qualifier.

Uganda Netball Federation head Susan Anek, said team selection will be done by coaches. "We've tough competitions and need fit and injury-free players," she said.