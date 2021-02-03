Nigeria: IGP Clings to Office Despite Retirement

3 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

The IGP and other top officers attained the mandatory 35 years in service last Monday.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, is still performing his official duties despite attaining the mandatory 35 years in service on Monday.

Mr Adamu and some other top officials of the Nigerian Police Force retired after spending the maximum number of years in service.

The IGP, who joined the service on February 1, 1986, attained the mandatory 35 years in service.

Aside the IGP, three Deputy Inspector-Generals of Police and 10 Assistant Inspector-Generals of Police have also attained the maximum service year.

The DIGs are former EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Lamorde, Aminchi Baraya and Nkpa Inakwu.

The affected AIGs are Nkereuwem Akpan, Olafimihan Adeoye, Agunbiade Labore, Undie Adie and Olugbenga Adeyanju.

Others are Asuquo Amba, Mohammad Mustapha, Jonah Jackson, Olushola Babajide and Yunana Babas.

All other top police officers have proceeded on retirement, except for Mr Adamu who reported for duty on Tuesday.

Multiple sources in the police told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Adamu has not handed over to any officer, contrary to speculations.

The IGP was one of the top government officials who were at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Aiport on Tuesday to recieve Mr Buhari who was returning from his hometown, Daura in Katsina State where he had gone to revalidate his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Buhari was expected to name a replacement for the retired IGP on Wednesday.

Sources in the police headquarters, however , told this newspaper thatthe retired IGP is seeking a tenure extension from the president.

About 33 senior police officers are potential successors of Mr Adamu.

Going by the amended Police Act which permits the appointment of only officers on DIG and AIG cadres as IGP, the president will have to choose from the present DIGs and AIGs

The eligible DIGs are Sanusi Lemu, Usman Baba, David Folayiwo, Joseph Egbunike and Moses Jitoboh.

The AIGs are Garba Umar, Bello Sadiq, Illiyasu Ahmed, Dibal Yakadi, Zaki Ahmed, HH Karma, Baba Tijjani, Hafiz Inuwa, Lawal Ado, Austin Abonlahor and Isaac Akinmoyede.

Others are Dan Bature, Awuna Donald, Uba Kura, Johnson Kokumo, Zana Ibrahim, Murtala Usman, Maurice Abimbola, Bala Zama, Basen Dapiya, Haruna Mshelia, Aishatu Abubakar, Garba Umar, Aminu Pai, Gwandu Abubakar Omolulu Bishi, Ajani Olasupo and Dasuki Galadanci.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

