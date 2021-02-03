Namibia: Darkness Over Sports Expo

3 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sheefeni Nikodemus

To date, there has been no feedback on the inaugural Namibia Annual Sports Expo (Nase) which took place two years ago.

Proceeds, if any, from the expo held during September 2019 at the adjacent Independence and Hage Geingob stadiums in Windhoek, remain a mystery. It is the same story regarding the revenue that was projected to stream in from the event and replenish the sport ministry's barren coffers.

Then, the organisers said the event, championed by ex-sports minister Erastus Uutoni, would be the launch pad to professionalising the country's sports industry and would generate revenue to be ploughed back into the resource-starved sector.

Prior to the expo's commencement, the organising committee claimed to have raised about N$1,4 million required to stage the event. Main sponsors Namibia Breweries Limited contributed the bulk of the funds with a N$300 000 commitment, while over N$600 000 was raised through a gala dinner in March.

That was the last update on the resources relating to the sports extravaganza which attracted over 63 exhibitors, 95% of whom were locals, promoting a variety of services.

"The sports commission will be in a better position to respond to these queries as they are in charge of the expo," said the ministry's chief public relations officer Aina Shikesho.

The NSC continues to ignore queries on the matter.

When assuming her new role last year, sports minister Agnes Tjongarero said she would see through existing projects, like the erection of a sports museum and growing the sports expo, initiated by her predecessor.

Space to accommodate the museum was identified last year at the Katutura Youth Complex. However, it unknown when and how this space will be filled.

"We will definitely continue with all projects started by my predecessor," Tjongarero said then.

There was no word from her office or sports commission on the expo's continuation last year. It may have been shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic or discontinued altogether.

The expo's primary objective was to market the country's resource-starved sports industry to the public, especially the youth and the business community, which would in turn increase interest and investment in sports.

There was special emphasis on the manufacturing industry domestically partnering potential investors who will be in attendance during the expo.

