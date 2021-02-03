Nigeria: Gov Emmanuel Committed to Education Reform in Akwa Ibom - Commissioner

3 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Okon Bassey

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State is committed to reforming the education sector in the state in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet has said.

Accordingly, the commissioner said the Governor expects all hands to be on deck towards the realisation of this goal.

Mrs Etiebet also disclosed that the Governor has approved the resumption of public and private primary and secondary schools in the state for second term 2020/2021 academic session on February 1, 2021.

In line with the fight against the second wave of the dreaded Covid-19, she appealed to parents and guardians to ensure their children and wards are properly kitted daily with facemasks in line with COVID-19 safety protocols.

"Parents are also expected to provide their children and wards with all the necessary textbooks and writing materials. School authorities are charged to ensure provision of hand-washing facilities including running water, hand sanitizers and thermometers while ensuring that students, pupils and teachers comply with physical distancing within the school premises."

She warned that students or teachers who feel sick should not come to school, but seek medical help.

"Government will not tolerate lateness on the part of the students or teachers just as students caught loitering during school hours will be punished," she said.

The Commissioner reminded the school community that the State's Education Monitoring teams are committed to ensuring that these directive are not flouted.

"School authorities are advised to ensure teachers complete their scheduled curriculum for the term in compliance with the State Government's directive. The second term will be concluded on April 1, 2021. The Akwa Ibom State Government encourages school children to be serious with their academics in order to make their parents and the State proud," Etiebet said in a statement.

