Nigeria: Kogi Police Command Introduces 'Rescue Me' App

1 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adama John

The Police Command in Kogi state has introduced a "rescue me App" in the state to help citizens under attack by criminals as it plans to swoop on them in their nefarious activities to make life unbearable to citizens in their environment.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP William Ayah, in a statement made available to correspondents on Monday added that the aim of APP was to aid the timely intervention of security forces at crime scenes to safe affected citizens from the criminals.

The app is available on Google Play Store and IOS app store. as well as the Nigeria Police National Command Control Safety Centre official website www.npfc4i.com adding that it is free.

"To this end, the Kogi State Police Command hereby urges members of the public to maximize this opportunity by downloading the app, as a mechanism for crime prevention and control.

"Remember, security is everybody's business, therefore, ensure you make use of this to prevent you from being a victim of crime," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
Cyclone Eloise - Another Grim Reminder of The Climate Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.