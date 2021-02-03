Nigeria: Kogi Police Command Introduces 'Rescue Me' App

The Police Command in Kogi state has introduced a "rescue me App" in the state to help citizens under attack by criminals as it plans to swoop on them in their nefarious activities to make life unbearable to citizens in their environment.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP William Ayah, in a statement made available to correspondents on Monday added that the aim of APP was to aid the timely intervention of security forces at crime scenes to safe affected citizens from the criminals.

The app is available on Google Play Store and IOS app store. as well as the Nigeria Police National Command Control Safety Centre official website www.npfc4i.com adding that it is free.

"To this end, the Kogi State Police Command hereby urges members of the public to maximize this opportunity by downloading the app, as a mechanism for crime prevention and control.

"Remember, security is everybody's business, therefore, ensure you make use of this to prevent you from being a victim of crime," he said.