Namibia: Grade 11 and 12 Results Out On Friday

THE Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture says it has made good progress with the marking and processing of the examination data of the 113 361 candidates that registered for last year's grade 11 and 12 examinations.

The ministry has therefore confirmed that it will release the National Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) results for grade 11 ordinary level (new) and grade 12 higher level and ordinary level (old) for all candidates on Friday, 5 February.

"This year 113 361 candidates, comprising of 21 648 NSSC ordinary level (new), 23 118 NSSC higher level and 68 595 NSSC ordinary level (old) candidates, have been registered," the ministry's executive director Sanet Steenkamp in a statement this morning.

According to Steenkamp, the results will be made available on the ministry's website and candidates can also access the information via the SMS service. The website and SMS service will become active on Friday.

"All candidates who were registered for the 2020 national examinations are reminded to have their candidate numbers nearby in order to be able to access their results.

"Regional offices will provide a service during office hours by supplying the results from the broadsheets to candidates and relatives who personally visit the regional offices or phone the offices," Steenkamp added.