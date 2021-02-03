Namibia: Outjo Hosts Nasp Opener

The first National Archery in the Schools Programme in Namibia ranking shoot took place on Saturday at Outjo Sports field courtesy of Moria Private School.

Although no spectators were allowed, due to strict Covid-19 measures, excitement and expectation was high as 16 Butts and 3D animals awaited the 61 archers from 10 clubs and schools.

The competitors completed three Bulls Eye rounds and a 3D Animal round, with the Adult Archery Group (AAG) going through one of each.

Unfortunately, no prize-giving could take place due to Covid-19 regulations. The next ranking shoot is set for 27 February at Windhoek High School in Windhoek.

The full results are as follows:

Junior Boys Bulls Eye Rounds - Wynand Olivier from Privaatskool Moira (gold), Luke Estrela from St. Paul's College (silver), Kian Sebastiaan Du Plessis from Berg-Op (bronze);

Junior Girls Bulls Eye Rounds - Annere Wamback from Berg-Op (gold), Juanita Janse van Rensburg from Privaatskool Moira (silver), Chané Janse van Rensburg from Privaatskool Moira (bronze);

Senior Boys Bulls Eye Rounds - Damian Beukes from St. Paul's College (gold), Andila Jaarsak from Community Hope School (silver), Anderson Naimab from Community Hope School (bronze);

Senior Girls Bulls Eye Rounds - Alyssa van Zijl from Pro-Ed Akademie (gold), Kyra Nghishekwa from St. Paul's College (silver), Belinda Cronje from Privaatskool Moira (bronze);

Junior Boys Animal Round - Wynand Olivier from Privaatskool Moira (gold), John Swaartz from Community Hope School (silver), Luke Estrela from St. Paul's College (bronze);

Junior Girls Animal Round - Annere Wamback from Berg-Op (gold), Chané Janse van Rensburg from Privaatskool Moira (silver), Juanita Janse van Rensburg from Privaatskool Moira (bronze); Senior Boys Animal Round - Damian Beukes from St. Paul's College (gold), Burton Weakley from Windhoek High School (silver), Delron Gaoseb from Community Hope School (bronze);

Senior Girls Animal Round - Sunel Weakley from Windhoek High School (gold), Belinda Cronje from Privaatskool Moira (silver), Alyssa van Zijl from Pro-Ed Akademie (bronze);

Junior Boys Overall - Wynand Olivier from Privaatskool Moira (gold), Luke Estrela from St. Paul's College (silver), Kian Sebastiaan Du Plessis from Berg-Op (bronze);

Junior Girls Overall - Annere Wamback from Berg-Op (gold), Juanita Janse van Rensburg from Privaatskool Moira (silver), Chané Janse van Rensburg from Privaatskool Moira (bronze);

Senior Boys Overall - Damian Beukes from St. Paul's College (gold), Burton Weakley from Windhoek High School (silver), Andila Jaarsak from Community Hope School (bronze);

Senior Girls Overall - Alyssa van Zijl from Pro-Ed Akademie (gold), Belinda Cronje from Privaatskool Moira (silver), Kyra Nghishekwa from St. Paul's College (bronze);

Adult Archery Group Ladies - Christie Agenbach (gold), Ronelle Raes (silver), Michelle Botha (bronze);

AAG Men - Johan Raes (gold), John Wamback (silver) and Avelino Jose (bronze).