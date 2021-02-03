Namibia: A Penny On a Dollar for Understanding Banking Fees

FINANCIAL literacy is not only limited to bookkeeping, debit and credit rules but also involves understanding the basics on how to grow your money.

This was noted by Bank Windhoek's head of corporate affairs Hayley Allen, who said basics such as understanding one's banking fees can help one avoid unnecessary charges and penalties.

"Customers who understand their banking fees can learn to manage their accounts effectively and save money," she said.

According to her, understanding such basics can also help customers meet their financial goals.

Bank fees refer to compulsory charges banking institutions levy on the personal and business accounts of customers. Financial institutions use the fees for the set-up, maintenance and transactional services related to the accounts.

The bank may charge these fees annually, monthly, or on a pay-as-you-use basis.

According to the Bank of Namibia, banking customers are divided into safety seekers, traditionalists and balancers.

Safety seekers are individuals with limited cash flow and savings. They value fees transparency and have a strong preference for using the branch for most of their banking transactions.

Traditionalists have a basic level of education and relatively low incomes with only a few banking products - they are heavy users of ATMs and branches - although they can be persuaded to use other remote channels and to increase their engagement with their service provider if offered new ways to do business.

Balancers have modest assets and do not switch accounts frequently. They are comfortable with online channels and value the relationship aspects offered by traditional banks, fee transparency and help with problem resolution.

To help customers understand banking fees and save money, Allen advises one to maintain at least the minimum balance required for that account.

She said maintaining such a balance helps to avoid additional monthly fees and accidental overdraws.

However, it requires customers to keep track of transactions and account balances to avoid unpaid debit orders and access fees.

With innovation such as cellphone banking, which allows clients to be notified via SMS of their debit and credit transactions, customers can keep track of their accounts without going to a bank, explained Allen.

"These alerts inform customers of all activity on their deposit accounts and reduce the risk of losses due to fraudulent transactions," she added.

Digitalisation has taken shape in many developed economies, and various sectors in developing nations are embracing it- the banking sector in Namibia being one of those with various e-money applications and other online channels.

According to Allen, clients can use online banking platforms, which are more cost-effective than over-the-counter banking transactions and far more convenient.

Using online services lowers the banking fees, which can result in significant savings at the end of the month.

These services include internet banking, mobile app, cellphone banking, and EasyWallet/blueWallet/eWallet.

Access to these services remains free or the fees are low, depending on the bank the client uses.

Electronic statements are free of charge compared to going to a bank and print.

Allen also advised clients to look after their cards to avoid unnecessary replacement fees for lost or stolen cards and for them to have all their 'day-to-day accounts' at a single bank "to avoid paying unnecessary service fees or bundled payments at multiple banks".

She urged clients to minimise transaction mistakes, as reversals are expensive.

Bank of Namibia has a policy on bank fees and charges of the Payment System Management Act 18 of 2003, to ensure that the fees or charges payable by a user are in the public interest, promote competition, efficiency and cost effectiveness in service.

According to the banking fees and charges report 2020, which is based on the 10 banking services the average consumer frequently uses when conducting banking, the more a client uses a bank service, physical or online, the more the fees and charges go up.

The central bank indicated how much banking fees on average per month, a banking customer falling within each segment (safety seekers, traditionalists and balancers) are likely to pay when using the various banking products.

The central bank found that the fees and charges go up with increased usage.