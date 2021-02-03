Namibia: Geingob Celebrates Low Bribery Rating

President Hage Geingob says the growing public perception that Namibia is a corrupt country should not be used to measure the country's corruption rate, as it is based on people's opinions.

The president said this during the opening of the first Cabinet meeting of the year yesterday, while taking a swipe at the media for not publicising a new Afrobarometer report which paints Namibia in a good light.

The report ranked Namibia second after Cabo Verde as the top two Africa countries where citizens rarely pay bribes to access public services.

The report, which covered 18 African countries, including Namibia, was released on 26 January 2021. It states that developing countries lose US$1,26 trillion a year to corruption, theft and tax evasion.

According to the report, only 7% of Namibia's population stated that they had to pay a bribe in exchange for public services during the previous 12 months. The public services considered by the survey include the police service, obtaining a government document, medical care and assistance at public schools, among others.

Geingob said the new rating on bribery was "very important" to debunk certain perceptions about the state of corruption in Namibia.

The president used the new rating to back his claim that there was no systemic corruption in the country.

"Systemic corruption is when you have to pay to get services. Not ... what you think is corruption. Systemic is when the system only works when money is paid for services. Here they are saying Namibia and Cabo Verde are the two countries in which you don't have to pay for services," Geingob said.

The president criticised the media.

"The report is out and you have it. Why don't you use it. It's very interesting. It tells me a lot. Had the report said Namibia is one of the corrupt countries, it could have been front page in the dailies and on NBC," he said.

The report, however, states that corruption perception in Namibia increased to 74% in the last 12 months.

It states that Namibians held this perception "even though survey fieldwork in Namibia was completed before the #Fishrot corruption scheme was exposed in November 2019".

It also states that Namibia dropped 26 points in terms of positive assessments of the government's handling of corruption.

Despite this, Geingob maintained that corruption was not as rife in Namibia.

He said the 74% perception of corruption in the country was the opinion of Namibians.

"If you ask a person if there is corruption in Namibia, they will say yes. Perceptions are based on opinion. Now you have a case in the Fishrot (scandal), now you say it is worse," he said.

The president said he recognises that some corrupt officials have tainted the country's name.

He empasised that corruption in any form, including "kickbacks or percentage commission for the amount of a contract, is unacceptable", while adding that the government will intensify the fight against corruption in order to ensure that each and every cent earmarked for development reaches the intended beneficiaries.

Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) executive director Graham Hopwood said the president should concede that Namibia has a corruption problem and set out his plans for tackling it, rather than being defensive. Hopwood said systemic corruption was indeed present in Namibia and exists "at the top level of society".

"Fishrot is an example of systemic corruption whereby a secretive system for allocating rights and quotas enabled corruption to take place. Our corruption problem is certainly more significant than there being just a few bad apples," he said.

Political commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah said the president should not rely on the Afrobarometer report as conclusive evidence that we don't have systemic corruption.

"Corruption is corruption, whether systemic or not, and has negative consequences for the country. I don't think the debate whether corruption is systematic or not is helpful in our quest to stamp out corruption," he said.