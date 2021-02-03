Uganda: Locals Celebrate as Notorious Criminals Are Jailed 35 Years

Two members of a criminal gang that has been terrorising residents in Zirobwe Sub-county, Luweero District, have been sentenced to 35 years in jail after being convicted of murder.

When news of Elimya Kiwanuka Mubiru and Ismah Mutebi's conviction spread in the sub-county, many residents broke into jubilation, saying earlier attempts to have the criminals prosecuted had failed.

Another member of the criminal gang, Henry Sande Ekwenyi, survived the 35-year jail sentence that was passed in the January 28 ruling after pleading guilty to charges of murder under the plea bargain judicial system in an earlier court session in Luweero District, another member, Joseph Owor, died while still on remand at Nakasongola prison.

The four were jointly charged with one count of murder contrary to Section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act and produced before High Court judge Anna Bitature Mugenyi.

They were accused of murdering 18- year-old Arafat Ssentamu on November 2, 2017, at Kikyusa Village, Bukasa Parish in Zirobwe Sub-county, Luweero District.

Prosecution led by Ms Brenda Najjuko stated that at the first trial, one of the accused, Ekwenyi had pleaded guilty to the charge of murder under the plea bargain system and was sentenced to 10 years in jail in November last year, while Joseph Owori had died while on remand at Nakasongola prison in 2019.

Mr Abdul Karim Ssetimba, a resident of Wakatayi Village in Zirobwe Sub-county, told Daily Monitor in an interview on Monday that the court ruling had brought some relief to members of the affected families.

"We had often failed to come to terms with both the police and courts of law when individuals that the community believes to be serial law breakers are set free on technical grounds. We are happy that the High Court in Luweero has finally resolved the Zirobwe criminality puzzle involving people that have finally been handed a long-term jail sentence. I believe 35 years is a big lesson. By the time the sentence is served, Zirobwe will possibly be a different area in terms of the social and economic setting," Mr Ssetimba said.

Mr Ssetimba said the convicts used to threaten revenge on particular residents who dared to participate in their prosecution whenever they secured police bond or court bail.

"You could not sleep in your house when they reported back to Zirobwe from lawful custody," he added

His story is not different from that of Ms Sarah Tikabula, the mother of the victim, who was gruesomely killed after the convicts masterminded a mob that lynched him on November, 2 2017.

The gang alleged that the victim had stolen a motorcycle and some dry coffee beans.

Ms Tikabula claimed she had been forced to sell off her home and land, among other properties in Zirobwe Sub-county after the gang made several attempts on her life because she was pursuing justice for her murdered son.

"Because the suspects were in and out of jail after court granting them bail, they openly hunted for me. One of my tenants nearly lost her life after she was waylaid by suspected criminals at the entrance to the house she was renting," she said on Monday.

"The criminals inflicted deep cuts on her neck. I believe the assault on my tenant was a case of mistaken identity, I was their target because that was the time I used to report back home. I am filled with joy because we have finally got justice from court," Ms Tikabula said.

She said the convicts were well known criminal elements in Zirobwe Sub-county, although they had always disguised themselves as coffee dealers.

"A section of the residents were afraid of even coming to court to provide evidence against these people. God has finally answered my prayers through the High Court," Ms Tikabula said after the ruling.

Background

On the night of November 2, 2017, unknown assailants allegedly broke into the house of a one Kamugisha, a resident of Mpangati Village in Zirobwe Sub-county, where they are said to have made off with a motorcycle and unspecified amount of dry coffee beans, some of which was reportedly traced to Ssentamu's home. However, the victim was not at his home at that time, prompting the accused to moblise a mob that started a man-hunt for him. The mob, armed with clubs and machetes, later found their victim at a nearby place and pounced on him, severely injuring him before police intervened and rescued him. He, however, died on his way to Bombo Military Hospital.