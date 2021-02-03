Kenya: Alarm as STD 8 Candidates Fail School-Based Exams

Majority of Standard Eight candidates scored below 50 marks in last year's school-based tests, raising concerns over their readiness for national exams due in 48 days.

Equally disturbing is the dismal performance of candidates in public schools -- an outcome the exams council attributed to months the learners stayed out of class as their private schools counterparts attended online classes.

"One of the major findings of the study is that majority of Class 8 learners are still performed below average," the report by the Kenya National Exams Council (Knec) reads.

"This is evidenced by the substantial proportions of learners who did not attain the minimum benchmark (50 per cent) in most of the subjects assessed."

Lowest means

Kenyan Sign Language (KSL-Language) and Mathematics had the lowest means at 44.89 and 43.3 per cent, respectively.

The below-par performance in English and Kiswahili caught the attention of the national examiner.

"Of concern are the substantial percentages of pupils not attaining minimum proficiency levels in language skills, yet research has shown that proficiency in reading/language has a bearing on acquisition of other educational outcomes," the Knec report reads.

Nearly half of the candidates did not attain the minimum proficiency level in Reading Comprehension while the numbers were higher in Kiswahili, where every six out of 10 learners failed in Ufahamu.

Girls vs boys

Girls performed better than boys in both English and Kiswahili but the male learners had better scores in Mathematics and Science.

Girls had a mean of 51.35 per cent in English language against boys' 49.31.

They also outscored boys in composition at 46.58 per cent against 42.85 per cent.

In Mathematics, boys were only one point ahead of girls, with a mean of 45.39 per cent.

However, the gap was wider in Science at 59.24 per cent against 56.49 per cent.

"This trend in performance does not significantly deviate from that reported in other previous studies akin to this," the council said.

Private schools shine

But it is in the schools categories that inequalities in the education system come to the fore, with private schools outscoring public institutions in all subjects.

It also raises questions over the quality of the free primary education (FPE) offered in the public schools.

"Further, substantially high proportions of learners in public schools achieved below expectation. In all the assessed subjects, except Hindu Religious Education, there were higher percentages of learners scoring zero to 25 per cent in public schools compared to private schools," Knec said in the report.

English Language and Science are among the subjects where the gap was biggest between the two categories of schools.

Private schools had a mean of 65.84 per cent in English Language while public learning centres only managed 47.37 per cent.

In Science, the mean was 71.12 per cent for private schools against public schools' 55.28 per cent.

Urban schools also posted better mean scores in all subjects than those in rural areas.

Worst performers

Nairobi County recorded the highest mean score at 59.20 per cent while learners in arid and semi-arid counties were the worst performers -- Turkana (44.34 per cent), Tana River (44.37 per cent), and Samburu (44.51 per cent).

According to the report, "the relatively better performance reported among pupils from private schools and those from schools located in urban areas could be indicative of better access to remote learning during closure of schools."

Learners in arid and semi-arid areas and those regions with high levels of poverty also performed dismally.

Knec has attributed this to lack of ICT infrastructure to online facilitate learning when the schools were closed due to the pandemic.

"From the foregoing, it is observable that majority of the Class 8 learners are yet to attain minimum proficiency levels in subject specific content areas/skills," the report adds.

The tests were administered and marked by teachers who then sent the scores to Knec for analysis.

Covi-19 break

They were intended to assess the impact of long Covi-19 break on the learners and inform interventions to help them adjust before sitting their KCPE tests from March 22 to March 24.

The national report has, however, come too late as feedback on the learners' performance was expected last year.

Veteran educationist Anna Obura questioned the usefulness of the report being released with only a few days left to the national exams.

"Of what use is this to Standard Eight? How much can they (teachers and pupils) possibly change between receiving feedback (of dubious quality) and March?" Dr Obura posed.

"Will teachers be able to handle this feedback meaningfully so as to modify their teaching in 2021 (and given the compression of class time, due to Covid)?"

The report recommends strengthening of school-based teacher support to turn things round, alongside targeted interventions in provision of learning resources to public schools, especially those in rural and ASAL areas and pockets of poverty.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Anomaly

It is worth noting that a majority of learners captured in the report attend public schools, 942,811, compared to the 179,092 in private schools.

Additionally, a significant number of schools, 1,665 out of the registered 28,461, did not submit their results for analysis.

Knec did not explain this anomaly but some schools had challenges administering the tests while others were unable to upload scores.

The Knec report is for the tests done by KCPE candidates in October 2020. At the time, only Standard 8 and Grade 4 learners had resumed in-person learning in primary schools while only Form Fours had opened in secondary schools.

The remaining learners resumed school on January 4 and have also been assessed but Knec is yet to give a report on their performance.

***

- 7,217 private schools registered for the assessment but only 6,791 uploaded their scores

- 21,244 public schools registered for the assessment but only 20,889 uploaded their scores

- 196,224 candidates registered in private schools

- 995,225 candidates registered in public schools