Malawi: Media Bodies Want Malawi News Agency Journalist Prosecuted in Sexual Offence

3 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Quentin Mzumara

Three media bodies have asked judicial system to prosecute a Ministry of Information journalist Jeremiah Mphande who is answering charges of sexual crime.

The bodies, Media Council of Malawi (MCM), Misa Malawi and Association of Women in Media (AWOME) have made the call in a joint statement.

"MCM, Misa Malawi and AWOME value the rule of law and stand firmly against any sexual crimes and abuses against girls and women, and will always stand on the side of justice.

"We, therefore, call upon the police to conduct their investigations and take the necessary steps or action based on their findings," reads the statement signed by chairpersons for the three organisations thus Teresa Ndanga, Wisdom Chimgwede and Edyth Kambalame respectively.

Mphande, who is working at Mzimba District Information Office, handed himself to the police on Monday morning after learning that the law enforcement agency was hunting for him.

The allegations are that Mphande sexually assaulted a 15 year old girl who is said to be a relative to his wife.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
Cyclone Eloise - Another Grim Reminder of The Climate Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.