Malawi: DStv Launches First Original Pan-African Lifestyle Channel Honey

From February 15, DStv will start beaming pioneer Pan-African lifestyle channel, Honey across the continent, from on DStv Channel 173.

A statement from DStv says Honey is a lifestyle channel for curious and connected Africans, that offers an exciting blend of African lifestyle content, including bold and unscripted shows by African producers and talent.

The content line-up covers lifestyle, food and cooking, relationships and weddings, along with reality shows from various territories throughout the continent.

Fronted by some of Africa's biggest female voices including household names such as Pearl Umeh (Nigeria), Patricia Kihoro, Foi Wambui (Kenya), Anele Mdoda, Mbali Nkosi and Anele Zondo (South Africa), the channel is unapologetically bold and vibrant.

"Honey showcases Africans living their best lives, and depicts an honest modern-day view of our diverse countries, cultures, and people," the statement quotes Yolisa Phahle, Multichoice Group CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video.

"As Africa's most loved storyteller, DStv continues to be bold in delivering the best content the continent has to offer, while ensuring that we celebrate the way we live. This is a lifestyle channel made in Africa for Africans by Africans."

She added that Honey will be a go-to channel for authentic African stories and will include shows such as Pastors' Wives, a group of women who keep things together in well-known religious households.

This reality series, produced by Sonia Mbele who was also responsible for The Real Housewives of Joburg, features pastors' wives from across the continent as they do their best for their families and church communities.

There is also the Love swap -- a Nigerian reality drama series that presents a relationship challenge in which couples swap partners for a home-cooked meal.

Each episode will culminate in a joint dinner featuring both couples, during which they share their impressions of each other and what they have learned about their own relationships.

Another episode is Making the menu, a proudly Kenyan series in which two food bloggers create a bespoke meal for a popular local eatery, with the restaurateur deciding which dish deserves a space on the menu.

Viewers will also enjoy a journey through Nairobi's cultural attractions and the city's sights, sounds and traditions as the contestants look for inspiration outside the kitchen.

Singer and actress Patricia Kihoro and TV and radio host Foi Wambui team up for another Kenyan production 'Yes! Ndio! Beeni!'

Foi is a celebrated radio host on Hot96 and Radio Jumbo, whose entertaining sketches and self-development and lifestyle-related content have made her a YouTube sensation.

Along with her fellow YouTuber and online influencer, Patricia, she helps suitors pop the question in Yes! Ndio! Beeni! The pair act as event planners to design a proposal that not only stays true to the couple's love story but guarantees a 'yes!'.

In the 'Ehe, it's a match', there is more matchmaking in this colourful dating show shot in Zambia, in which a cooking cupid invites two potential love birds to his or her home and cooks them a meal. After the meal, the two decide whether to meet up again at a local eatery. Will they or won't they find love?

'Shine shine' is presented by Mbali Nkosi in a show that focuses on personal transformation, with a makeover squad coming to the rescue of someone in need of a new look and a confidence boost to take the next big step in their life.

'Hoot, cook, go' is a vibrant food culture, particular palates and often curious cultures are put to the test as three teams compete for a prize on this show.

Each team is given a chance to show off exactly who they are with a plate of food that they only have an hour to prepare. When they hear the hooter, it's time to get in the car and move on to the next team's house.

Anele Mdoda hosts The buzz, a talk show also featuring Pearl Umeh from Nigeria, Rachel Wakesho from Kenya, Zanna Katoka from the DRC, and Davina Mavuwa from Zimbabwe.

Sparks fly as these five women, with different personalities and from different cultures, solve a viewer's dilemma, whether concerning romance, health, side hustle or family and friends.

From the 19th of March, on the same Honey channel, the search is on for Africa's hottest influencers in The next big trender. Six aspiring social stars from Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya and South Africa go all out to win over the opinionistas.

Honey is produced for MultiChoice by Media24 and will be available in South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Namibia, Botswana, Malawi, Zambia, Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania, DRC and Cameroon.

It is available to Compact, Compact Plus and Premium subscribers from Monday 15 February 2021, and on online DStv platforms including the DStv app, https://honey.dstv.com, or HONEY's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.