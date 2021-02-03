Malawi: Visionary, Transformative Leadership Key to Success of Malawi 2063 - Media Persuaded On Development Blueprint Information Dissemination

3 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

The National Planning Commission (NPC) has stressed that visionary and transformative leadership is key to the success of the development aspirations outlined in the recently launched Malawi 2063 (MW2063) blueprint.

NPC director general Dr. Thomas Chataghalala Munthali, has since called for a stronger and enhanced partnership between the State and the private sector so that the country realizes its much-needed social and economic independence.

Munthali made the remarks during a virtual media interface meeting held on Tuesday.

He particularly challenged the media to assume an active role in reminding and holding the incumbent and the successive governments accountable.

Munthali further emphasized that the media will be key in educating and informing the masses about the development aspirations of the country.

"We really need to partner strongly so that we send the the correct information to the masses. NPC regards the media as a supporter of the MW2063 and we don't have the luxury of time to do business as usual," he said.

Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms Programme, Dr. Winford Masanjala, said the government will rely on the media in evangelizing the vision for an economically self reliant nation through MW2063.

Masanjala stated that the Vision 2020 failed to achieve its goals because it lacked political will and the support from the successive governments.

"Above all, Vision 2020 had no system of monitoring implementation and these are the deficiencies that need to be remedied. This time, we expect the media to help in tracking the implementation of the vision and also checking accountability among various duty-bearers," said Masanjala.

The PS further called for the review of the Political Parties Act to ensure that all the parties' manifestos are aligned with the national development aspirations as outlined in the MW2063.

In his presentation, NPC Public Relations and Communications Manager, Thom Khanje, emphasized the need for the journalists to study and understand the spirit behind MW2063.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
Cyclone Eloise - Another Grim Reminder of The Climate Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.