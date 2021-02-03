Angola: Priest Launches Book

Lubango — The Catholic priest Belchior Thihopio "Kandiblé", launched Friday in Lubango city, two literary works entitled "Symbolic Highness Phrases" and "The Culture of Proverb", directed to the academic community.

The book "Symbolic highness Phrases " has 59 pages, with 375 phrases of excellence that constitute phrasal reflections, objectified to awaken, develop, and consolidate the interest of the intellectual capacity of the reader, according to the author.

The second book, the author said, has 68 pages with 371 sayings that contain knowledge of certain cultures, written in 15 different languages, the Nganguela, Nyaneka, Umbundu, Cockwe, Oshikwanyama, Fiote, Portuguese, Kikongo, Kimbundu, English, French, Spanish, Italian, Latin and Swahili.

The book "Symbolic highness Phrases " has 59 pages, with 375 phrases of excellence that constitute phrasal reflections, objectified to awaken, develop, and consolidate the interest of the intellectual capacity of the reader, according to the author.

The second book, the author said, has 68 pages with 371 sayings that contain knowledge of certain cultures, written in 15 different languages, the Nganguela, Nyaneka, Umbundu, Cockwe, Oshikwanyama, Fiote, Portuguese, Kikongo, Kimbundu, English, French, Spanish, Italian, Latin and Swahili.