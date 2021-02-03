Angola: Priest Launches Book

31 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — The Catholic priest Belchior Thihopio "Kandiblé", launched Friday in Lubango city, two literary works entitled "Symbolic Highness Phrases" and "The Culture of Proverb", directed to the academic community.

The book "Symbolic highness Phrases " has 59 pages, with 375 phrases of excellence that constitute phrasal reflections, objectified to awaken, develop, and consolidate the interest of the intellectual capacity of the reader, according to the author.

The second book, the author said, has 68 pages with 371 sayings that contain knowledge of certain cultures, written in 15 different languages, the Nganguela, Nyaneka, Umbundu, Cockwe, Oshikwanyama, Fiote, Portuguese, Kikongo, Kimbundu, English, French, Spanish, Italian, Latin and Swahili.

The book "Symbolic highness Phrases " has 59 pages, with 375 phrases of excellence that constitute phrasal reflections, objectified to awaken, develop, and consolidate the interest of the intellectual capacity of the reader, according to the author.

The second book, the author said, has 68 pages with 371 sayings that contain knowledge of certain cultures, written in 15 different languages, the Nganguela, Nyaneka, Umbundu, Cockwe, Oshikwanyama, Fiote, Portuguese, Kikongo, Kimbundu, English, French, Spanish, Italian, Latin and Swahili.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier, Rebel Leader Ongwen
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.