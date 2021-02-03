Malawi: Green Lights Donates Covid-19 Response Supplies to Society of Medical Doctors

Green Lights Business Investors Portfolio (GLBIP) has donated assorted medical supplies and equipment to the Society of Medical Doctors (SMD) to enable the society respond to the pressure from the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

GLBIP is a network of upcoming investors targeting fresh graduates and students in colleges and universities both locally and internationally.

Speaking after presenting the donation on Thursday, GLBIP deputy director, Maxwell John, said they were concerned with the rate at which the virus is spreading; hence, their donation aims to contribute towards national efforts to tame the pandemic.

"GLBIP revolves around its vision of becoming a number one portfolio where a wide network of upcoming investors invest, gets mentored, coached, incubated and supported with start-up capital. But it's only the healthy people that we can support so that they actively participate in programmes designed to grow the national economy," he said.

"We have business partners and investors we are working with. And with this pandemic, we could not just sit and watch as the virus takes a toll on the economic livelihoods of many people. That's why we have decided to join the fight so that, in whatever little way, we should contribute towards the struggle to end the pandemic," added John.

The donated items included gloves, hand sanitizers, face masks and immunity boosters.

SMD executive member Dr. Clara Sambani said the society is currently overwhelmed by requests for medical supplies and equipment from both the public and private health facilities for support in responding to the pandemic.

Sambani therefore disclosed that the donation will go towards supporting public health facilities.

"We are very excited and we appreciate the efforts by the Green Lights Business Investors Portfolio. You know how Covid-19 has affected all of us and the need for this kind of donation is very important to us as doctors as we respond to the pandemic," she said.

The GLBIP deputy director pledged his company's continued assistance to the fight against the disease.