Angola: Writer Releases 'Night of Coffee' Book

Uíge — The writer Francisco Ngola "Avô Hebo", launched on Friday a literary work entitled "Noite de Café" or night of coffee with aim to contribute to the massification of Angolan literature, as well as cultivating the habit of reading.

Composed of 59 pages, edited by Rubricart, it is the first work of the writer Avô Hebo and addresses issues related to social injustice, Malanje's culture, love of the beloved woman, fear of death, among other approaches.

Speaking to the press at the launch of the work, the author said that the initiative of 42 poems is the result of an inspiration lived throughout his academic training at the Polytechnic Institute of Negage, Uige province, and the readings of literary works by some Angolan authors since 1994.

