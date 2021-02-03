Namibia: Oniipa to Get Vocational Training Centre

The first vocational school in Oniipa will soon open its doors to serve local inhabitants and Namibians at large.

Nile Vocational Training Centre will give hope to those who only have grade 9 or grade 10 secondary school certificates or even those with industrial experience and without formal qualifications.

"People with industrial experiences without formal qualifications will be considered for admissions in the field of their expertise," said Maria Antonius, the liaison officer.

Technical courses range from air-conditioning and refrigeration, auto-mechanic, bricklaying and plastering, welding and fabrication, agriculture, office administration and cosmetology, among others.

The tuition fees will range from N$1 950 to N$8 000.

"Students who enrol with our institution should expect quality education and training.

We will give all the necessary support to those with the passion of becoming successful entrepreneurs who will positively contribute to the Namibian economy and eradicate poverty," said Antonius.

She further added the vocational training centre has a competitive advantage as they have established a commercial workshop that will employ the graduates.

"This workshop will employ the trainees from internship programmes to graduate trainees where they will get wages in preparing them to start their own businesses and or become productive instructors within the school or outside," she said.

"Our application file for accreditation is still with the Namibia Training Authority (NTA), which is the custodian of all vocational schools in Namibia. Students do not need to doubt because registration is a process and the institution cannot be given an approval by NTA without students being enrolled and start classes."