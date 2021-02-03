Angola: Basketball - FAB Settles Debt With U.S. Basketball Coach

1 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB) on Monday said it has settled the debt with the former Angola senior men's basketball team's coach, the American William Bryant Voigt.

The announcement was made by the vice-president of the institution, Sílvio Lemos, in the program "Arena Desportiva" of the satellite TV operator - Zap, who confirmed the start of the National Championship on February 26.

FAB owed over USD 1.5 million which includes, in addition to Voigt, officials of the basketball body, athletes and coaches who were at the service of the national teams.

Neither the FAB's Management Commission, led at the time by Gustavo da Conceição, nor the current management has publicly assumed the exact amount to be paid to the U.S. coach, who complained to the Basketball Arbitration Court.

However, a news article published by the daily newspaper Jornal de Angola reported that 20,000 US dollars per month is the amount claimed by the coach, according to the contract signed between the parties.

William Bryant Voigt signed a contract in October, 2017 up to August 1, 2020, after the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan, which was postponed to this year (2021) due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently the Angola's men's senior national basketball team is led by the Brazilian José Neto together with coach of the Petro de Luanda team.

