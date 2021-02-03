Namibia: Geingob Must Get First Jab - Swanu

3 February 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Swanu leader Tangeni Iijambo believes President Hage Geingob should be the first Namibian to be inoculated against Covid-19 once the early batch of doses arrive in the country. According to Iijambo, this will maximise trust and confidence in the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

"There is a need for maximum transparency due to lingering concerns, confusion, doubts and uncertainty in a sea of disinformation, lies, conspiracy theories, fake news and hidden agendas on mainstream and social media as to the efficacy and even the safety of the vaccines available on the market," Iijambo told journalists yesterday.

The Swanu parliamentarian also suggested that members of both houses of parliament should volunteer to be among the first to be vaccinated, "as a demonstration that they are fully and well-informed about the safety of the vaccines and create public trust and confidence in the exercise".

Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula was not available for comment yesterday afternoon. Shangula last month said the country had secured a Covid-19 vaccine for health workers and the vulnerable, which was due to arrive this month.

According to Shangula, the national vaccine taskforce was busy at work to put mechanisms and logistics in place to roll out the vaccine.

Shangula explained that the government will prioritise frontline healthcare workers, the vulnerable and severe Covid-19 patients once the vaccine becomes available.

Media reports, however, yesterday suggested Namibia is only expected to take delivery of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccine doses sometime next month and not this month as initially declared by the health authorities.

NEFF enters fray

Meanwhile, the Namibian Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) called on Shangula not to rush into vaccinating Namibians against Covid-19. NEFF national coordinator Kalimbo Iipumbu urged Shangula to first ensure that the vaccine is safe and it would not harm Namibians.

"We are curiously warning our minister of health that by acquiring this said vaccine there must be proper evidence that this vaccine may not harm the nation; he must be careful, he should not be in a hurry to try these vaccines without total research," Iipumbu told journalists yesterday.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
Cyclone Eloise - Another Grim Reminder of The Climate Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.