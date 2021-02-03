Namibia: Ex-Councillor Arrested for Alleged Rape

The police have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly raping his daughter while she was under the influence of alcohol.

The man, who is a former regional councillor, is expected to appear in court today or tomorrow.

Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi yesterday confirmed the arrest, saying the alleged crime occurred on two different dates.

According to Shikwambi, the 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped on 17 and 18 January this year.

"The suspect who is the biological father of the victim had sexual intercourse with his daughter (21) while she was under the influence of alcohol. A formal complaint was only registered on 26 January 2021 after she reported the matter to the police," said Shikwambi.

She added that an investigation had then been launched, leading to the arrest of the suspect yesterday.